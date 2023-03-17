"This is completely different gravy" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for FA Cup fixture between Manchester City and Burnley

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for the upcoming clash between Manchester City and Burnley in the FA Cup on March 18.

Burnley have been doing great things under former City player Vincent Kompany's tutelage this season. They currently lead the Championship table. Lawrenson, hence, believes the Belgian manager might not pick his strongest team against the Cityzens.

He is unsure whether Guardiola will pick his strongest team as well. While sharing his predictions for the upcoming match, Lawrenson wrote for Paddy Power:

"Burnley are on the brink of promotion and I’m not sure whether Vincent Kompany will pick his strongest team in all honesty, and I don’t suppose Manchester City will either. As good as Burnley have been in The Championship this is completely different gravy now and it’ll give them a taste of what’s to come next season."

Lawrenson has predicted Manchester City will win the game 3-0 and progress to the quarter-finals.

City come into the contest against Burnley on the back of a hammering 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Erling Haaland bagged a five-goal haul against the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Burnley coach Vincent Kompany

Pep Guardiola recently opined that Burnley coach Vincent Kompany will return to the Etihad at some point as Manchester City manager.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Burnley, Guardiola stressed his previous comments, saying (via Sky Sports):

"It's nice he's back, but over the last two or three days I've been thinking about what they've done this season. What I saw didn't make me totally surprised about the position they're in, being so close to being a Premier League team next year already. Seeing what they do more closely, I understand it completely. They will be really, really tough because they do incredible things on the pitch."

Guardiola added:

"A manager needs time but to be successful with a team, and you need to convince [them] as soon as possible what you believe is the best way to win the games to suit the players perfectly. They have a good team - and the way they play is exceptional."

Burnley come into the FA Cup game on the back of two consecutive wins in the Championship.

