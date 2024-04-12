"This is a crime" "Makes no sense" - Karim Benzema's brother sets off on scathing rant after latest Al-Ittihad game

The brother of Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema has voiced his displeasure at the club's treatment of the French striker. Benzema started for Al-Ittihad as they fell to a crushing 4-1 defeat ahainst Al-Hilal in the final of the Saudi Super Cup (April 11).

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner left Real Madrid last summer after spending 14 years in the Spanish capital. Saudi champions Al-Ittihad signed him as their marquee addition, but the move has not gone to plan for either party.

Karim Benzema was reported to have fallen out with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, leading to the manager's sacking. The arrival of Marcelo Gallardo has not brought about much difference, and the striker wanted out in the January transfer window.

Benzema was surprisingly played in a wider position than normal in the Saudi Super Cup final. He could not impact the game much as his side crumbled to a heavy defeat.

The prolific striker's brother took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his positioning, claiming that football was not being respected. He referred to the decision of playing the forward out wide as a 'crime', and said that it made no sense.

“You play Karim on the left now? This is a crime!”

“It makes no sense. Football needs to be respected.”

Karim Benzema's brother reacts on Instagram after the Super Cup final

Benzema was on the scoresheet for Al-Ittihad in the semi-final win over Al-Wehda, alongside strike partner Abderrazak Hamdallah. The Frenchman has contributed 13 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances for Al-Ittihad this season.

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad humbled by Al-Hilal in Super Cup final

Karim Benzema was on the pitch for the entirety of the game as his Al-Ittihad side succumbed to a heavy defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Former Barcelona player Malcolm opened the scoring before Hamdallah leveled the score for Al-Ittihad. Salem Al-Dawsari put Al-Hilal ahead just before half-time before two late goals from Malcolm (89') and Nasser Al-Dawsari (90+6') sealed the result.

In spite of the likes of N'Golo Kante, Ahmed Hegazy, Jota and Luiz Felipe featuring for Al-Ittihad, they could not trouble the dominant Al-Hilal, who lead the Saudi Pro League by 12 points. Al-Ittihad will return to action in the league next weekend (April 20), when they face Al-Hazm, while Al-Hilal face Al-Ain in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League (April 16).

Poll : Can Karim Benzema still play for a club in Europe? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion