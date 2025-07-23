"This is difficult to have a chemistry" - MLS stars surprised by Lionel Messi and Inter Miami star's absence from mandatory All-Star training

MLS stars have expressed their surprise at the absence of Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba from MLS All-Stars training. The two former Barcelona stars did not report for mandatory training on Wednesday, July 23, after also being absent on Tuesday.

MLS All-Stars will take on Liga MX All-Stars at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, July 23. 30 players have been named in the MLS All-Stars side but 28 players have attended mandatory training with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba not attending.

New England Revolution star Carles Gil and Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna admitted that they are surprised to see the Inter Miami stars missing training. Carles Gil said, as quoted by GOAL:

"I know they are on obviously on the roster, and I don't know if they are coming in today or tomorrow, but, yeah, hopefully they can come like everyone here. "It's just two training days, so this is difficult to have a chemistry."

Diego Luna said:

"Am I surprised? Maybe a little bit because they were on the roster, but they've got their own individual things going on."

USMNT international Diego Luna added that he is hopeful that the two superstars would join and play for the MLS All-Stars. He said:

"The only cool thing is they get here tomorrow and we can play together and have fun."

Carles Gil added:

"In the end, here you have the best of the best. Everyone has the quality, and everyone has the quality, and in the end is football."

There has been no official confirmation regarding the reason behind Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence from training. It remains unclear whether the two former Barcelona superstars would participate in any All-Star event this week.

Attending All-Stars' media day and training sessions are understood to be considered mandatory. According to MLS rules, unless there is a medical reason, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba must play. Otherwise, they would be suspended for Inter Miami's match against FC Cincinnati this Saturday.

LAFC star Denis Bouanga snubs Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi as he named the best player in MLS

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga has named FC Cincinnati attacking midfielder Evander as the best player in MLS ahead of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi. In an interview with AS, the Gabon international was asked which player he is most excited to share the dressing room with at the MLS All-Stars game.

He picked Brazilian midfielder Evander ahead of Lionel Messi and went on to claim that the 27-year-old is the best player in MLS. He said:

“I said it on Instagram, for me [Evander] is the best player in the MLS, without a doubt. He’s doing very well, and I can’t wait to play with him on the field.”

Lionel Messi has been the face of MLS since joining Inter Miami in 2023 and has bagged 58 goals and 26 assists in 68 appearances. Evander, on the other hand, has also impressed for FC Cincinnati, having joined them in January 2025. He has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 26 games this campaign.

