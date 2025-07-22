“Without a doubt” - LAFC star Denis Bouanga names 27-year-old as ‘best player’ in MLS ahead of Lionel Messi

LAFC star Denis Bouanga has snubbed Lionel Messi and named Evander as the best player in the MLS. He admitted that he was looking forward to playing with the Brazilian, who plays for FC Cincinnati, when they team up for the MLS All-Stars.

Ad

In an interview with AS, Bouanga was quizzed about the player he is most excited to share the dressing room with at the MLS All-Star Game. He opted to pick Evander over Messi and claimed that the 27-year-old midfielder was the best player in their league:

“I said it on Instagram, for me [Evander] is the best player in the MLS, without a doubt. He’s doing very well, and I can’t wait to play with him on the field.”

Ad

Trending

Bouanga was also asked if he had any contact with the Liga MX All-Stars team, and he insisted that former Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac is the only player he had contact with, but the Frenchman is not in the squad. The 30-year-old hinted that he was attracted by the prospect of playing in Mexico, but insisted that he's focused on LAFC.

He added:

“I only know André-Pierre Gignac, because he’s my friend and that’s it […] He’s spoken to me about it many times. He told me it’s a good league, that there are good cities, and that I have a style that would be well-suited to playing there. But as I said, I still have a contract in Los Angeles. I can’t get too far ahead of myself and say I want to play in Mexico. Although, for any footballer, the Mexican league has its prestige, like the Brazilian one.”

Ad

Lionel Messi and Bouanga were named in the MLS All-Star team last year as well, but the Inter Miami star missed the game after picking up an ankle injury in the Copa America final.

Lionel Messi could miss the 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets missed the first training session as the MLS All-Star team began preparations for the clash against Liga MX All-Stars. The MLS All-Stars' coach Nicolás Estevez admitted that he was still not sure if the Argentine would be available for the game and said (via GOAL):

Ad

“That’s a question for his club. I just coach and use the players I’m given. I hope so - I’m very optimistic and I hope he can be there."

Javier Mascherano is not a fan of his Inter Miami players getting called up for the game and voiced his opinion last week. He wanted Lionel Messi to get rest, but added that he had no control over the team selection made by the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More