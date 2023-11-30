"This could be a difficult evening for Erik ten Hag" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Newcastle United vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted a 3-1 defeat for Manchester United at the hands of Newcastle United in their upcoming Premier League fixture at St. James' Park on Saturday, December 2.

The Red Devils have been all over the place this season, having won eight games and lost five games in the Premier League. Despite their unconvincing performances, Erik ten Hag's side have managed to win four of their last five games and are sixth in the table with 24 points, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United will be reeling from their recent 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. They face an in-form Newcastle side that dismantled Chelsea 4-1 at home in the previous gameweek, before holding Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw in the UCL.

The Magpies have also made decent progress in the Premier League and are seventh with 23 points from 13 games.

Sutton gave his prediction for the Premier League clash, writing (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester United did some good things going forward against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday, but they also did some bad things at the back. Newcastle United will feel hard done by after the way they lost to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and I think we'll see a strong performance from them back at St James' Park."

He added:

"Eddie Howe's side hammered Chelsea at home last weekend and I think they will overrun Manchester United too. This could be a difficult evening for Erik ten Hag, and the end of his side's run of good results in the league."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-1

Peter Schmeichel criticizes Manchester United's Anthony Martial for 'not doing anything' following Galatasaray draw

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel took aim at Anthony Martial for failing to make an impact against Galatasaray. The Red Devils were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Turkish outfit away from home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.

Anthony Martial was subbed on in the 58th minute for Rasmus Hojlund when the Red Devils were still winning 3-1. The Frenchman lost three duels and failed to make much of an impact during his cameo on the pitch.

Schmeichel said (via METRO):

"You also have to look at players like when Hojlund came off, a lot of the pressure from the very, very front disappeared. The guy he [Ten Hag] put in doesn’t do anything, where you had before someone who works really, really hard for the team up front all of a sudden you don’t have that pressure."

He added:

"And that gives the other team a lot of opportunities to pass the ball around. So there are many, many things you can look at, but, again, if you score this amount of goals you expect to have more than one point."

Manchester United's quest to reach the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is in real danger. They remain at the bottom of Group A with four points from five games and will need to defeat Bayern Munich in their next UCL fixture for a chance to finish in the top two.