“This is a difficult one" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Chelsea's Reece James is better than Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea wing-back Reece James is better than Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment.

The retired Englishman insisted that James is overall a better full-back as he praised the youngster's defensive traits.

While giving Arnold the nod when it comes to his quality of passing, Ferdinand claims that the Chelsea defender can score more goals than his English counterpart.

The former England international was asked to choose between the two talents if, hypothetically, he were to manage the England national team in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, he said (via Rousing The Kop):

“This is a difficult one. We are going where we are right now. Reece James is ahead of Trent right now."

Explaining in detail the differences between the two full-backs, he added:

"If I’m a winger I look at who I don’t want to play against more out of the two of them and it would be Reece. I think physically he can match people defensively and going forward is ridiculous. Trent’s passing I would say arguably is better over varied distances but I think Reece will score more goals. He’s in there [the penalty area] so much."

Ferdinand further proclaimed:

"You could play Trent there as well and he’d run it and both of them can come in here [central areas]. That’s the one thing, he plays this position week in and week out. Trent plays more from the right-back area coming onto things.”

Arnold has registered nine appearances across competitions for Liverpool so far this term. Meanwhile, James has recorded a goal and an assist in seven appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season.

"Looks like he has got two pairs of Timberland on" - Gabby Agbonlahor compares Liverpool star signing to Chelsea flop

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has branded Darwin Nunez as Liverpool's worst signing of the summer transfer window. The Englishman compared the Reds forward to flop Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

Lukaku had an underwhelming season at Stamford Bridge last season. The Belgian forward scored only eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in the 2021/22 campaign.

Agbonlahor said on TalkSPORT:

"When I look at Nunez as well, I feel like even his first touch is not that great. We were quick to call Lukaku Timberland boots when it was trending on Twitter when he was having bad touches in games. Nunez looks like he has got two pairs of Timberland on.”

Nunez joined Liverpool earlier this summer for a whopping €100 million (including add-ons). The Uruguay international has recorded two goals and an assist in six appearances across all competitions this term.

