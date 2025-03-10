“This isn't because they don’t have a frontman” - Ex-Chelsea star tells Arsenal boss Arteta that excuses are ‘running out’ as he identifies problem

Former Chelsea player Craig Burley has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is running out of excuses, while providing the reason behind the Gunners' troubles. Arteta's men have been widely recognized as strong contenders to win the Premier League, especially after they came second in each of the previous two seasons.

However, they look set to conclude this season in second place once more, sitting 15 points behind leaders Liverpool with 10 games left. The Gunners have not won in their last three league games, managing a 1-1 draw against mid-table Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday (March 9).

Speaking about the Gunners' struggles, Burley said on ESPN FC:

“It’s become quite an embarrassment from Arsenal in terms of this title challenge. They are now 15 points behind Liverpool. It’s not the referee’s fault, it’s not just because Bukayo Saka is injured, not because Kai Havertz is injured, not because everybody is against them, which was the mindset for a lot of this season."

He continued, slamming the club's lack of end product:

“How many saves did Onana make in that first half with all that possession for Arsenal? I can’t think of any. You’re not terrific if your end product is lackluster or non-existent."

"If you’re the biggest title challenger to Liverpool and this is the kind of performance you put in at one of the worst teams in the Premier League, which Manchester United are, I’m not having it that this is because they haven’t got a striker."

Burley concluded, referencing their draw against Manchester United:

“Tell me an incident in that game where you sat back and would’ve said, ‘if we had a clinical frontman, we’d have scored that goal’. There was none. It was overhit crosses, it was bad final balls, it was shots from 20 yards."

"This is not because they don’t have a frontman, this is because their recruitment in the summer wasn’t good enough. The excuses are running out for Arteta.”

Arsenal have been much better in the UEFA Champions League, where they look set to enter the quarter-finals following a 7-1 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16 first leg. They will welcome PSV for the second leg midweek (March 12).

Arsenal fail to make chances count against Manchester United

Arsenal had to leave Old Trafford with a 1-1 draw, despite garnering the lion's share of possession (68%). They also had more shots (17) than their hosts (10), while both sides had six on target.

They each managed to create two big chances, squandering them all. The opening goal came from a stunning free-kick from Bruno Fernandes, who beat David Raya from 25 yards out just before the half-time whistle.

Declan Rice found the equalizer in the 74th minute, thanks to a brilliant assist from Jurrien Timber. However, having the upper hand for much of the game, Arsenal were unable to convert their dominance into a win.

