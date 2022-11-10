"This has not been the easiest selection" - Didier Deschamps breaks silence after announcing 25-man France squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

France manager Didier Deschamps broke his silence after announcing his team's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France are missing a few marquee names from their team. The stars of the 2018 World Cup-winning team, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, have been ruled out due to injuries. AC Milan shot stopper Mike Maignan also missed out due to fitness issues.

Deschamps agreed that it was a tough task for him to name the team due to the notable absentees. The French manager said (via Get French Football News):

"To be totally honest, this has not been the easiest selection. It is the same for all the other national team managers. Players recovering from injury, players who got injured last night, who could get injured tonight."

Players selected in France's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Stade Rennais).

Defenders: Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG).

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Attackers: Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

For the first time ever, a World Cup will be held in the months of November and December instead of the usual June and July. This mid-season break has seen many players from various nations suffer injuries due to fixture congestion.

France's group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Didier Deschamps will hope to defend the title at 2022 FIFA World Cup

France will enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions. Les Bleus are drawn in Group D of the tournament in Qatar.

Their campaign will start with a clash against Australia on November 22. Deschamps' side will take on European side Denmark next on November 26.

Their final group game will be against African side Tunisia on November 30.

Deschamps will rely heavily on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to lead his side's attacking unit.

The likes of Raphael Varane, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, and more will look to give Les Bleus rock-solid stability at the back. The experienced Hugo Lloris is expected to start in goal for the French team.

Their midfield, however, is an inexperienced section. One might argue that it's not as decorated as it could have been if they didn't have big names ruled out due to injuries.

