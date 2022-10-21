"This the same Erik ten Hag" - Piers Morgan takes shot at Manchester United manager following Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Piers Morgan has taken a jibe at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils boss opened up about the Portuguese superstar's antics at Old Trafford during his side's encounter against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20.

In yet another Premier League fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench by Ten Hag and was unused throughout the game. In a petulant display of anger, the former Real Madrid forward left the stadium before the final whistle blew.

"There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group". Erik ten Hag: "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham".

The Dutch boss has now revealed that Ronaldo was in fact called upon to feature in the final minutes of the game but refused to do so.

Ahead of United's fixture against Chelsea on Saturday (October 22), Ten Hag said (via The Guardian):

"I am the manager, I am responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them. We are a team and in the team we have values and standards and I have to control that. "

Referring to Cristiano Ronaldo previously leaving Old Trafford in Manchester United's summer friendly against Rayo Vallecano, he added:

“After Rayo Vallecano I told [him] it was unacceptable but he was not the only one. But that is for everyone, so when it’s the second time there will be consequences."

He continued:

"That is now what we did. We miss him tomorrow, it’s a miss for us, for the squad, but I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is the most important thing.”

Piers Morgan aims dig at Manchester United boss following Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Ten Hag's words clearly did not sit well with the English television presenter, as he took to Twitter to express his anger.

In response to the Dutchman's comments, Morgan said:

"This the same Erik ten Hag who said he didn’t bring Cristiano on for last few minutes of game vs City ‘out of respect’ for him’ ?"

Piers Morgan



🗣️ "Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham. There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group".

Morgan posted other tweets as well disparaging Ten Hag for his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in the game against Spurs. One of which urged the Portuguese superstar to leave Manchester United as soon as possible.

"Disgraceful. Ten Hag once again opting to humiliate the greatest footballer in history & Utd’s top scorer last season… Cristiano should find another club asap where they treat him with the respect he’s earned."

