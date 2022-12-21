"This is once every 4 years, fu**" - Footage emerges of France attacker Kylian Mbappe's foul-mouthed team talk against Argentina

Footage of Kylian Mbappe's x-rated half-time team talk has emerged after France's 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

Les Bleus aimed to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup crown. However, they went into the half-time break against La Albiceleste trailing 2-0.

A Lionel Messi penalty and an Angel di Maria goal put Argentina in a comfortable lead. France needed to produce an inspirational performance in the second 45 minutes, and Mbappe did all he could to motivate his teammates during the 15-minute break.

Courtesy of Hadrien Garnier and TF1, a video of Mbappe has been released where he is seen sending across an expletive-filled message. A translation published by SportBible reads:

"We can't do worse. We come back on the pitch, we must pull it off. We conceded 2 goals, we can come back. F*** guys, this is once every 4 years, f***!”"

It took the French team over half an hour to spring into action, but when they did, they scored twice in as many minutes. Kylian Mbappe's goals in the 80th and 81st minutes meant the game went into extra time.

Lionel Messi thought he had won the game with a goal in the 108th minute, but his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate completed his hat-trick two minutes from time.

The penalty misses by Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni proved costly for the two-time World Cup winners. Argentina scored all four of their spot-kicks to win the game 4-2 in penalty shootouts.

Mbappe's mentality at the age of 24 is commendable. He emerged as a leader in the French camp in Qatar, and according to L'Equipe (h/t AS), Mbappe could become the next France captain after 35-year-old Hugo Lloris.

Kylian Mbappe returns to training just days after France's FIFA World Cup defeat vs Argentina

Kylian Mbappe has returned to PSG training less than three days after France's World Cup final defeat at the hands of Argentina.

The French giants' official Twitter account posted a photo of Mbappe arriving at Camp des Loges on December 21 and captioned it:

"🔙 @KMbappe is back in training! 💪"

Les Parisiens resume their campaign with a Ligue 1 game against RC Strasbourg on December 28 at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 14 league games this campaign.

The France international is a significant reason for his team's five-point lead at the top of the league table after 15 game weeks.

