"This is exactly what this club needs" - Paul Scholes points out one thing Erik ten Hag could do with Manchester United squad

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged new manager Erik ten Hag to 'stamp his authority on the club'. The former England international backed Ten Hag to be ruthless and throw out players who do not 'go by his rules'.

Having endured a lacklustre 2021-22 campaign, failing to secure a top-four finish or a trophy, United need major improvements next term. A two-time Eredivisie winner with Ajax, Ten Hag has a track record of playing attractive football and getting results. However, given the shape United are in, it might take a herculean effort for him to hit the ground running.

Scholes, who won every major trophy with the Red Devils during his 20-year stint at the club, has urged Ten Hag to take a strict approach. The Englishman loved the 52-year-old’s management style at Ajax and has backed him to bring the same no-nonsense mentality to Old Trafford. Speaking to Premier League Productions (via The Express), he said:

“He expects hard from out of this group of players. They need that, he needs to stamp his authority on the club. When people don't go by his rules, don't play the way he wants them to, and they just go onto the football pitch with no discipline and not playing to the philosophy that he expects, then I expect them to be gone. He seems to work that type of way.”

He continued:

“I saw a couple of clips where he was at Ajax, having a go at a couple of players, which I thought 'yeah, this is exactly what this club needs, this is what these players need'. He's got a history of bringing in young players to a team as well.”

Erik ten Hag will have to make tough Cristiano Ronaldo call at Manchester United

At Ajax, Erik ten Hag played an engaging brand of football, in which every player worked hard and for each other. He could have a tough time implementing the same philosophy at United, especially with a legend like Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks.

The Portuguese is, of course, a model athlete and scored the most goals (24) for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. He also worked hard for his team, doing his best to track back and snatch the ball off the opposition. However, considering that he will turn 38 in February, United cannot expect him to fire on all cylinders for 40 odd games next term.

Will Ten Hag look for a replacement or rely on the Portuguese to fire for another season? The Dutchman's decision could prove to be pivotal for Manchester United’s future.

