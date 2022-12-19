"This f*cking World Cup wanted you" - Dani Alves sends message to Lionel Messi after win over France 

Brazil star Dani Alves shared a message for Argentina captain Lionel Messi after the latter's 2022 FIFA World Cup win against France on Sunday, December 18. Messi and La Albiceleste became world champions with the win against Les Bleus.

The triumph marked an end to Argentina's 36-year-long drought. Messi, meanwhile, lifted his first World Cup. He shone throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing three assists, and was duly awarded the Golden Ball.

Alves sent a heartwarming congratulations to his former Barcelona teammate. The full-back wrote on his Instagram:

"I don't give a f*ck what they tell me..... bastard @leomessi this f*cking world cup wanted you, f*cking football loves you and those of us who love football respect you and congratulate you right now for that moment. Enjoy it with your family and those who pass bitchs by your side.

"As a Brazilian and as a South American, I know that's more than winning that cup. LONG LIVE FOOTBALL AND LONG LIVE THOSE WHO LOVE THAT SPORT! Ahhh and just to top it off, he was the one who always talked about the almighty God!!."

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi formed a tremendous partnership during their time together at the Catalan club. They were instrumental in the team's enormous success in the last decade or so.

"Thank you for teaching us to never give up" - Lionel Messi's wife after the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have been together for a long time. Roccuzzo has seen Messi's career from close proximity and has been his biggest supporter. While Messi has won countless awards in his illustrious career, lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina was the crowning moment.

Roccuzzo was emotional to see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar lift the trophy from the stands. She took to Instagram to pen an emotional message. Roccuzzo wrote:

“CHAMPIONS! I don’t even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you @leomessi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end. “We know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get!!! Let’s go Argentina,”

Meanwhile, Messi opened up on his future with Argentina after the memorable victory, saying that he wants to continue playing for the national team.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes