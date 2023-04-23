"This FA Cup bald off bouta go so crazy" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United set up FA Cup final showdown against Man City

Manchester United sealed a date with Manchester City at Wembley for the FA Cup final as they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion via penalties (7-6) in the semi-finals. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown watching the action unfold.

The match ended all square after the regulation 90 minutes. Roberto De Zerbi's team saw the majority of the possession during that period, having 62% possession of the ball.

The deadlock was not broken even after the conclusion of the first half of extra time. It remained goalless as the match headed into the second half of extra time.

With the goalless stalemate still remaining after 120 minutes, the game headed to penalties. After both teams converted all of their first six spot kicks, Brighton's Solly March blazed it over the bar. Victor Lindelof won it from the spot for the Red Devils.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester United defeated Brighton by penalties to reach the FA Cup final:

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Lindelof with a man of the match performance and the winning penalty Lindelof with a man of the match performance and the winning penalty 👏 https://t.co/K2KecSiGrS

Viran🇲🇾 @MadnessFc4 Lindelof MOTM, one of the best performances from a cb this season Lindelof MOTM, one of the best performances from a cb this season

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ Victor Lindelof. You are a HERO. Victor Lindelof. You are a HERO.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers LINDELOF YOU BEAUTY I CANT BELIEVE WEVE WON A SHOOTOUT. LINDELOF YOU BEAUTY I CANT BELIEVE WEVE WON A SHOOTOUT.

centredevils. @centredevils MANCHESTER UNITED MARCH ONTO FA CUP FINALS MANCHESTER UNITED MARCH ONTO FA CUP FINALS 🏆🏆🔥🔥 https://t.co/3YCr3kEI4Y

Manchester City @ManCity We will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June We will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June 🏆 https://t.co/DOsEoKcbpF

❄️The Confessor❄️ @shanethecnfsr This FA Cup bald off bouta go so crazy This FA Cup bald off bouta go so crazy

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Rewriting the story. Manchester United have won a penalty shoot out in the FA Cup for the first time in their history.Rewriting the story. Manchester United have won a penalty shoot out in the FA Cup for the first time in their history.Rewriting the story. 📖 https://t.co/WWv1L2Y9E0

UtdPlug @UtdPlug A Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final for the first time in 152 years. A Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final for the first time in 152 years. 🚨 A Manchester derby in the FA Cup Final for the first time in 152 years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The Manchester derby at Wembley 🍿 MAN CITY VS. MAN UNITED IN THE FA CUP FINALThe Manchester derby at Wembley MAN CITY VS. MAN UNITED IN THE FA CUP FINAL 🏆The Manchester derby at Wembley 👀🍿 https://t.co/ioqf1LyIbv

Squawka @Squawka



The Manchester derby heads to Wembley. 🏟️



#EmiratesFACup For the first time ever, City and United will go head-to-head in a major domestic cup final.The Manchester derby heads to Wembley. 🏟️ For the first time ever, City and United will go head-to-head in a major domestic cup final. The Manchester derby heads to Wembley. 🏟️#EmiratesFACup https://t.co/xcyMiZDvcB

Mod @CFCMod_ Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, it’s a lose lose situation now but sadly might need Manchester United to win to stop this treble nonsense. Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, it’s a lose lose situation now but sadly might need Manchester United to win to stop this treble nonsense.

Trey @UTDTrey Nah I’m so proud of our players, all the pens were so beautiful Nah I’m so proud of our players, all the pens were so beautiful

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained why he decided to use Luke Shaw at the heart of the defense

Erik ten Hag opted to field Luke Shaw as a central defender for Manchester United's FA Cup showdown against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire had a poor performance against Sevilla in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash that the Red Devils lost 3-0. Maguire was also suspended for the semi-final clash.

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both injured, ten Hag was short on options. He decided to partner Luke Shaw with Victor Lindelof at the heart of the defense. When asked about his choice, Ten Hag told the media (via Manchester United's website):

"I think it’s the first time this partnership with Victor [is used] but he knows what to do. I think we prepared it very well. They know how to connect with each other so to co-operate anticipate certain actions of Brighton, so I have faith in it. So it is the right solution."

Ten Hag further said:

"He [Shaw] is capable of performing there. He knows what to do there. Brighton is difficult, they control the game a lot and they turn back and arrive in the box. Luke knows how to deal with it. He is with Victor. Though they haven’t played so often together but that is the way it is. We have to deal with it because of the suspension of Harry and of course the injuries of Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez.”

Diogo Dalot was deployed as a left-back by ten Hag despite having Tyrell Malacia in his ranks. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, played as the right-back for Manchester United against Brighton.

