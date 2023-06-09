“This is false, it is impossible” - Former Barcelona star rules out possibility of joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has ruled out the possibility of joining his close friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Messi has snubbed Barca in favour of a move to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami.

Following Messi's decision to join the MLS franchise, there have been strong rumors suggesting Suarez could also be on his way to Inter Miami. However, the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has dismissed the possibility.

Suarez joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio in January and has insisted that he is happy at the Porto Alegre-based club. The Uruguayan also insisted that he intends to complete his deal with Gremio which is until 2024. Suarez told Uruguayan newspaper El Observador (h/t ESPN):

“This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi played together at Barcelona for six years and formed an effective partnership up front. The two also share an excellent relationship off the pitch.

Messi and Suarez played a total of 258 games during their time together at Barca and had combined for 99 goals.

Barcelona hoped to bring Messi back at the Camp Nou this summer but have been rocked by the Argentine's decision to move to the United States.

Messi's current deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired this summer after a a solid season for the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentinian scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions last time out.

Meanwhile, Suarez helped Gremio win Recopa Gaúcha and Campeonato Gaúcho and has so far scored 11 goals in 24 games.

Barcelona boss Xavi gives his take on Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami

Barcelona manager Xavi has commented on Lionel Messi's decision to snub a return to Camp Nou and join MLS side Inter Miami. Messi was heavily linked with a return to the Blaugrana, with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of June.

Following his move to Inter Miami, the World Cup winner has admitted that he wanted to reunite with the Blaugrana but explained that he didn't want to go through the financial uncertainty that led to his departure from Barcelona in 2021.

Barcelona manager Xavi, who was a former teammate of Lionel Messi at the club, has opened up on the Argentine's decision. He told Jigantes FC:

"The last days, weeks, I had noticed that he didn't see his return clearly. You have to understand it, being Messi is not easy. Everyone is interested in you; he never has peace. Leo explained it, for the past two years, he was unhappy. I can understand that he doesn't want so much pressure anymore. I spoke with him a lot."

