"This fan was desperate for my shirt" - Brentford striker Neal Maupay mocks Manchester United star after altercation in 1-1 draw 

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has called Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay his 'fan' after their clash in a 1-1 draw on Saturday (March 30).

Maupay and McTominay got into a heated exchange during the second half at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Red Devils man grabbed the Frenchman by the shirt as tempers flared.

The duo were both booked by referee Simon Hooper but Maupay still argued his case to the official. It came after he'd collided with Diogo Dalot leaving both with head wounds.

Maupay got on the wind-up on X (formerly Twitter) after his bust-up with McTominay:

"This fan was desperate for my shirt."

Maupay has been somewhat of a menace throughout his time in English football. He's also clashed with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Tottenham Hotpsur's James Maddison this season.

Brentford dominated Manchester United but the visitors took an undeserved lead in the 90+6th minute. Mason Mount came off the bench and calmly slotted home an opener and his first goal for the club.

However, the Bees reacted immediately and found an equalizer through Kristoffer Ajer's fine finish. Thomas Frank's side somehow didn't come out victorious despite having 31 shots which is their highest ever in a Premier League match.

The draw leaves Manchester United's hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification in major jeopardy. They sit sixth, eight points off fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United were fortunate to take a point against Brentford

Erik ten Hag gave an honest assessment of his side's display.

Erik ten Hag's men arrived at the Gtech off the back of a historic 4-3 win (a.e.t) against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Many felt that victory would give them the momentum to stake a challenge for a top-four finish.

However, the Red Devils were second best at the Gtech and put in perhaps their worst performance of the season. They have only faced more shots in a single Premier League match on three occasions since 2003-04.

Ten Hag admitted Brentford wanted the win more than his side while using the international break as an explanation for their struggles. The Dutchman said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Brentford wanted it more than us the entire game. After the international break the levels are never as high as before. We were lucky to get a point yes, but if you are winning, then you shouldn't give it away."

Ten Hag had several players return from spells on the sidelines during the international break. Martinez and Casemiro came off the bench as the Red Devils' injury crisis shows improvement.

Manchester United will look to bounce back when they head to Stamford Bridge next Thursday (April 4). They face a Chelsea side who have encountered an even worse league campaign as they sit 11th.