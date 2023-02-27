"This is the first one" - Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's Carabao Cup win over Newcastle

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a bold statement after his team beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26. The Dutchman promised fans that this triumph would be the 'first' and vowed to bring the team back to its past glory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, he said:

"Yet again this evening, they had the right spirit. It’s a very good spirit, they act as a team and fight, give everything.

“It was not always the best football, but it was effective."

On winning more trophies with United, Ten Hag added:

“Firstly, you have to win the first one [trophy]. We will get a lot of inspiration from this, but also, more confidence that we can do it.

“We are still in a start to restore Man Utd to where they belong, which is winning trophies and this is the first one.”

Manchester United's last trophy was the 2017 UEFA Europa League, and they ended their trophy drought by comfortably defeating Newcastle 2-0.

They took the lead through summer signing Casemiro in the 33rd minute after Luke Shaw delivered a perfect cross from a free-kick. They doubled their advantage just six minutes later when talismanic striker Marcus Rashford's shot deflected off Sven Botman past Loris Karius.

In the second half, the Red Devils opted to sit back and let Eddie Howe's men have most of the ball. Brilliant defensive work from the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez ensured that the team would go home with a clean sheet and the trophy.

Pundits react as Manchester United win first trophy of Erik ten Hag era

Erik ten Hag ended a long trophy drought with the Carabao Cup triumph.

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville commended Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils won their first trophy in six years after beating Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup. He said:

“It’s a huge day for Manchester United. It’s about one man who has turned whiners into winners, Erik ten Hag.

“It’s been a really brilliant last few months for the club and the manager.”

Alongside Neville, former Red Devil Roy Keane also praised the team for their performance, saying:

"They deserve the victory they were efficient. Hopefully the start of the good times coming back to Manchester United.

“This is fantastic. The next few years you hope United will get back to winning league titles and competing for the Champions League.”

The Red Devils have another cup game lined up next. They take on West Ham United at home in an FA Cup clash on March 1.

