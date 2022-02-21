"This is what football should be like" - Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United players for showing maturity in win over Leeds United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was extremely delighted after his team's intense 4-2 win over Leeds United. Rangnick praised his squad during the post-match conference for showing maturity and quickly gaining composure after conceding two quick second-half goals.

The Roses Derby really lived up to its expectations at Elland Road. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's thumping header gave the Red Devils their first goal of the game. This was United's first set-piece goal after 140 failed attempts this season.

Bruno Fernandes doubled United's lead, heading in a Jadon Sancho cross at the stroke of half-time. But Leeds United made a great comeback as Rodrygo and Ralphina found the net in quick succession for the home side in the second half.

United, however, showed great maturity and kept pushing for a win. Fred, after coming on as a substitute, scored United's third goal to lend some stability to the Red Devils. Another substitute, Anthony Elanga, killed the game by scoring United's fourth of the night in the 88th minute.

"Apart from the two managers, everybody probably enjoyed that game. It was not boring, it was always intense and you always expected something to happen. This is what football should be like. It took us 15 minutes to get control of the game but then we started to play well.

"At half time we were fully aware that we had to be on the front foot, but we conceded two goals in two minutes and that changed the whole game obviously. The atmosphere was amazing but we showed some maturity and kept our heads. We showed maturity and that was the only way to get control once again," said Ralf Rangnick.

A much-needed win for Manchester United before their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United's next match is against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League seems to be the only silverware that the Red Devils can win this season. Therefore, the win over Leeds United in the Premier League was certainly a much-needed morale booster for Ralf Rangnick's men.

The Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid won't be that easy for United as breaking down Diego Simeone's side could be extremely arduous and challenging. Atletico will also come into the match after securing an important 3-0 win over Osasuna.

