"This is what it is in football" - Thomas Tuchel sends message to new Chelsea board

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a note to the club’s new board and owners ahead of the Blues' next season. The west London club was recently acquired by a consortium led by US investor Todd Boehly and have so far spent lavishly in the transfer market.

The club have already brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Kolibaly for deals worth £55 million and £34 million, respectively. However, the German tactician believes the club cannot afford to rest on its laurels so far and must push even further to get ahead of the competition.

The German recently shared the philosophy that he strives to implement at the club. Tuchel said (via Tribal Football):

"Somebody told me years ago and I will never forget it, they gave me a picture that we are on an escalator going down and to maintain your position, you have to keep on walking.

"This is what it is in football and in sport in general, if you want to maintain your position, you have to improve."

The Chelsea boss will hope the new management can keep doing what it takes to keep his side in the hunt for the biggest trophies available. Boehly has already made his intentions clear with recent signings and will hope they are the first of many.

Following a third-placed finish last season, the Blues will hope they can break the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The Blues will be eager to rope in a few more signings this summer and kick-start their new season on a high.

Chelsea are set to lose out on Jules Kounde: Report

If reports from Gerard Romero (via Express) are to be believed, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is on his way to becoming a Barcelona player. Chelsea have already sent a £55 million bid to Sevilla and have a five-year contract ready for the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old made 44 appearances for the La Liga side last season across all competitions and was a vital cog in the team's defense. He helped Julen Lopetegui's side maintain the best defensive record in the division, conceding only 30 goals

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Barcelona pulling another 'lever' every time Chelsea agree a deal to sign a player: Barcelona pulling another 'lever' every time Chelsea agree a deal to sign a player: https://t.co/kAjI3GvuID

The La Liga giants may already have enjoyed an impressive transfer window, bringing in players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, they look set to add yet another top player to their ranks in Kounde.

This will certainly prove difficult for Tuchel and Chelsea, who are hoping to sign the Frenchman and adding more defensive depth to their squad.

