“This fourth player did not come, it’s a shame but that’s how it is” – PSG coach reveals he wanted to sign player with ‘different profile’ compared to Messi and Neymar to allow Mbappe freedom 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has revealed that he wanted to sign another player during the summer transfer window that would've allowed Kylian Mbappe more freedom.

The 56-year-old, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino this summer, oversaw a promising transfer window with some young and exciting talents joining the Parisian squad.

However, he felt that signing another forward of a different profile would've unlocked Mbappe's potential, something the former Marseille manager had also discussed with the club's hierarchy.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Nice, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"Yes, his analysis is correct. He is not in the same configuration at home and in the national team. It is a discussion that I had during the preparation, but also with the president and Luis Campos on the structure of our offensive sector."

He continued:

"We were all convinced that we needed a fourth player with a different profile. This 4th player did not come, it's a shame but that's how it is."

Mbappe has forged a prolific attacking triumvirate with Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG and has produced his best form this season, netting ten goals in nine games.

However, with the French national team, the 23-year-old has a more important role, spearheading their lineup as the central attacking force.

Reflecting on this, Galtier further added:

"Kylian has been a reference player in the France team We have another animation, other profiles but which are also interesting. The technical relationship between Ney, Leo and Kylian is different from what can happen in the national team."

PSG host Nice at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 1.

PSG gearing up for a busy period ahead

PSG have made a fine start to the 2022-23 season, going unbeaten in all 11 games so far and winning 10.

With Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi all firing at all cylinders, the Parisians have been on a bullish run, devouring their opponents along the way.

However, their form will go through a wringer next month when Christophe Galtier's side play eight games in the space of 31 days.

Their congested schedule includes three Champions League games too, two of which are against Benfica, the side that are level on points with them in the group.

On October 16, the Parisians will also play in Le Classique against Marseille, who're only two points behind them in the Ligue 1 table. A daunting schedule lies ahead for the French champions.

