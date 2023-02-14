“This is more fun” – Chelsea legend Petr Cech claims he enjoys ice hockey more than Champions League

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has made the bold claim that he enjoys playing ice hockey more than playing a Champions League game. The Czech ace, who spent a whopping 11 years at Stamford Bridge, made the confession during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Cech is without a doubt one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game. The former Czech Republic international cemented his legacy in European football when he fired Chelsea to claim the UEFA Champions League crown in the 2011-12 campaign.

Petr Cech @PetrCech Football is full of incredible moments... Really anything can happen during one football game ... That's why I love it ! Football is full of incredible moments... Really anything can happen during one football game ... That's why I love it !

Surprisingly though, playing in the most prestigious competition in club football didn't provide the legendary goalkeeper with as much happiness as ice hockey. The now Chelmsford Chieftains goaltender said:

"It's a completely different level of pressure. This is more fun than when you play a Champions League game for everything. I still have that feeling in myself because I want to perform. I want to win. I hate losing. It's the same feeling I had when I played football."

He added:

"You still get that feeling when you're walking through the corridor, to the ice, surrounded by all these people. Maybe if there were 30 fans, it would be different. But the building is full. That's what I like."

Cech made his last appearance on the football pitch for Arsenal in the 2018-19 Europa League final clash against Chelsea. Unfortunately, it ended in defeat for the legendary goalkeeper as his side were thrashed 4-1 by the Blues.

He retired at the end of the season and made a significant career switch by becoming an ice hockey player. The Chelsea legend eventually signed with Guildford Phoenix in 2019. He was named Man of the Match on his debut after saving a penalty.

He then joined the Chelmsford Chieftains in November 2022.

Petr Cech's numbers for Chelsea

Petr Cech was a huge force to be reckoned with during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Petr Cech joined Chelsea from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2004. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the legendary goalkeeper made 494 appearances, recording a whopping 228 clean sheets to his name.

He also won multiple honors with the Blues. This includes the Champions League trophy, the Europa League trophy, four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three EFL Cups, and four Community Shields.

He left the club to join rivals Arsenal at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. He went on to win the FA Cup and two Community Shields at the Emirates Stadium before calling it quits in 2019.

