"This game could define both teams' seasons" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen believes Chelsea could edge Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge in a crunch Premier League encounter on Sunday, 23 January.

Owen believes this game is crucial for both teams. While Thomas Tuchel's side need a win to get their season back on track, Antonio Conte's outfit will be out to get three vital points in the race for the top four.

The former England striker also feels the Blues could be frustrated with their 1-1 draw against Brighton last time out, and will be eager to grab a win. He wrote in his column for betVictor:

"This game could define both teams' seasons. That was a disappointing draw for Chelsea, and they are on a stuttering run of form. They need to find some form at the top end of the pitch and get Lukaku back to his best."

Owen also praised Tottenham Hotspur for their incredible comeback against Leicester City, adding that it should give them added motivation. The north London outfit were 2-1 down with the clock winding down, but struck twice in injury time to pick up a 3-2 win. He wrote:

"As for Spurs, that was an unbelievable finish to the game against Leicester. They probably deserved the win, but the manner of it will give everyone a lift. They’ve picked up a lot of wins under Conte, without many great performances. That might change moving forward."

"I give Chelsea the edge here" - Michael Owen on Blues' clash against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea and Spurs have already met thrice this season, with the Blues winning all those encounters. The teams first met in the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, where Tuchel's side picked up a commanding 3-0 victory.

They then played against each other twice this month in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The Blues won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge before winning 1-0 at Spurs to progress to the Cup final.

Owen believes those results could have a bearing on this game, writing:

"I give Chelsea the edge here. They beat Spurs home and away in the League Cup Semi-Finals, and didn’t concede in either game. I can see Spurs scoring, but Chelsea winning."

A win for Tottenham Hotspur would see them enter the top four for the first time under Conte, and put them just five points behind their opponents. The Blues, meanwhile, could go 11 points clear of Spurs and consolidate their place in the top four if they win.

