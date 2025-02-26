"This game is huge for him", "You're on fraud watch hermano" - Fans react to Liverpool man's inclusion in XI for Newcastle clash

Liverpool fans on X are expecting Diogo Jota to perform well after he was included in the starting XI to face Newcastle United. The two sides are set to lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield later tonight (Wednesday, February 26).

Ad

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas make up the defense. The midfield comprises Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota start up front to complete the starting XI. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson have been named on the bench.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jota started the season strong and has garnered eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. However, he has struggled with his fitness, missing 15 games due to a muscular injury, resulting in the 28-year-old losing his position in the starting XI.

One Liverpool fan reckons Jota needs to make the most of his opportunity, posting:

"This game is huge for Jota he better make the best out of it"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Diogo Jota, you're on fraud watch hermano"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Come on Jota, needs a goal!" 0ne fan commented

"Big game for Jota, really needs to start scoring for us," another added

"Jota I swear man if you’re playing in timbs again," one fan typed

"Diogo Jota masterclass inbound. Newcastle without Isak and Joelinton today," another chimed in

Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Newcastle

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to narrowly defeat Newcastle in their upcoming Premier League fixture. He also backed Mohamed Salah to win the PL Player of the Year award over Alexander Isak and Chris Wood, given the former's impressive form this season.

Ad

The Reds are comfortably at the summit of the league standings with 64 points from 27 games, 11 points above second-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Newcastle are sixth with 44 points but have notably lost three out of their last five league fixtures.

Arne Slot and Co. will be favorites to seal all three points against the Magpies. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 28 league home games against them, winning 23, and drawing five, last losing in April 1994.

Ad

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Newcastle come into it in good shape after a good win over Nottingham Forest, but the way Liverpool beat Manchester City was extremely impressive. It was such a mature performance by Arne Slot's side to soak up City's possession and be so clinical in front of goal."

"We know by now that Slot's side will be hard to beat, while Newcastle are still quite up and down - they were very poor when they went to Etihad Stadium last week. They are capable of giving Liverpool a good game but I am going to say that the leaders will take the points and carry on their title charge."

Ad

He added:

"Along with Forest striker Chris 'The Wood Chopper' Wood, Newcastle's Alexander Isak has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, but there is only one candidate to be crowned player of the year. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's numbers are extraordinary and he looks as hungry as ever. He has been relentless, and he is not done yet."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback