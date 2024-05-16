"This game is all about Klopp and Liverpool" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Liverpool vs Wolves

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has predicted a 4-0 win for Liverpool in their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season - Sunday, May 19. It will also be gaffer Jurgen Klopp's last match at the club's manager.

The Reds dropped out of the race for the Premier League title following losses against Crystal Palace and Everton. While Klopp's men managed a convincing 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on May 5, they were held to a 3-3 draw by Aston Villa on May 14.

Sutton stated that the clash, regardless of the result, will be an emotional day for the Kop, adding that Klopp's departure is an immense loss for Liverpool.

The 51-year-old predicted that Mohamed Salah will definitely score in the game. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Wolves are not in great form, with only one win - and seven defeats - from their past 10 matches, and they have not been good enough as of late. This game is all about Klopp and Liverpool, though. It is going to be an emotional day and I don't think there will be many dry eyes at Anfield - I'll be crying myself, even though I won't be there."

"Being serious though, I am gutted he is going because he is a brilliant manager and his departure is an enormous loss to the Premier League as well as to Liverpool."

Sutton added:

"Klopp is spiky at times, but he always says what he thinks and I admire that. Most football fans will be really sad to see him go, whoever they support. As well as what Klopp has what won, you have to appreciate how he has pushed City so hard in the seasons where they edged Liverpool to the title. He built an excellent team that could challenge them, and, without him, City would have dominated even more than they have done."

The Reds currently occupy the third place on the Premier League table and have 79 points after 37 games.

Liverpool have planned a farewell arrangement for Jurgen Klopp

The club has planned an emotional evening to celebrate what will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's nine-year-old stint with the club. Named 'An Evening with Jurgen Klopp and Special Guests', the farewell arrangement will take place at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, May 28.

Popular comedian and a vocal fan of the Reds, John Bishop will host the event. However, the highlight of the event will be a live question-and-answer session with the German gaffer.

This will allow fans a glimpse into the intimate details that went behind the scenes in the last nine years. Several Merseyside bands will also be performing at the event.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has been identified as Jurgen Klopp's replacement. While a deal hasn't been confirmed yet, the Dutch manager is slated to take over at Anfield in the coming weeks.