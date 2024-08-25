"This is generational hating" - Fans react as Noni Madueke scores hat-trick for Chelsea after x-rated Wolves comment

Fans think Noni Madueke has made a mockery of Wolverhampton Wanderers after bagging a hat-trick in Chelsea's clash with them at Molineaux. His three goals come just hours after he sent out an Instagram story saying that the city of Wolves was s**t.

Madueke clumsily posted on his wrong Instagram account:

"Everything about this place is s**t."

Fast forward to 3.15 PM GMT on Sunday, and there was nothing clumsy about Madueke's three-goal haul at Molineaux (49', 58', 63'). The English winger starred for Enzo Maresca's Blues, netting the first hat trick for the club.

Chelsea had taken the lead through Nicolas Jackson (2') before Matheus Cunha equalized for Wolves (27'). Cole Palmer put the visitors back in front (45'), but Jorgen Strand Larsen again drew Gary O'Neill's men level (45 + 6').

That's when Noni Madueke rose to the occasion with a famous hat-trick in a place he seemingly detests. Wolves will be happy to see the back of him for both reasons.

Fans were amused by Madueke being the one to hit three goals against the west Midlands outfit. One Chelsea fan wrote:

"This is generational hating from Noni Madueke."

More fans gave their take on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan calling it the ultimate disrespect:

"How's Madueke said Wolves is a s******e and then bagged a hattrick against them... That is ULTIMATE DISRESPECT."

A West Bromwich Albion fan labeled it excellent Sunday viewing:

"Madueke telling you your city is a dump then slapping 2 against you is excellent Sunday viewing. F**k the Wolves."

One fan thinks Madueke honestly does dislike the city:

"Yea Madueke really hates Wolverhampton."

Another fan was in hysterics:

"Madueke has actually said what he’s said and then scored a hat-trick. Genuinely couldn’t write it."

Wolves fans booed Chelsea's hat-trick hero Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke shook off boos with a masterclass (Image - Getty)

Wolves fans didn't let Noni Madueke off the hook for his Instagram story and let him know it at Molineaux. The young Englishman was jeered whenever he was in possession of the ball, which most likely only made his hat-trick feel that much sweeter.

Madueke had acknowledged his Instagram story blunder shortly after it went viral. He wrote in another post:

"Damnn wrong instagram account.. You lot are too fast."

That wasn't enough for Wolves fans, and they tried making his afternoon a torrid one. The Chelsea winger would have the last laugh with a man-of-the-match performance and the second hat-trick of the Premier League season.

