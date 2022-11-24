“This is getting out of control” – Michy Batshuayi and Enner Valencia engage in Twitter banter over edited version of iconic image of Ronaldo and Messi

Michy Batshuyai and Enner Valencia recently engaged in a Twitter banter over an edited picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi recently shared a snap of them playing chess together in a promotional campaign for Louis Vuitton. Someone posted an edited version of the photo with Batshuyai and Valencia in the back.

Both players reacted to the photo as the Belgian commented:

"This is getting out of control @EnnerValencia14."

Valencia also commented as he wrote on Twitter:

"Hermano this is uncontrollable."

Both Valencia and Batsuyai have scored in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Valencia bagged a brace for Ecuador in the opening game against Qatar. Batshuyai, meanwhile, scored for Belgium against Canada.

Argentina succumbed to a defeat in their opening game of the World Cup against Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo and Portugal are currently playing against Ghana in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo asked whether World Cup win will settle GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been eternal rivals for more than 15 years now. They have won countless trophies and individual awards throughout their illustrious careers.

However, neither has ever lifted the World Cup. This is possibly the last World Cup of their careers. The Portugal captain was quizzed on whether a triumph in Qatar could settle the GOAT debate.

To which the five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied (via Sport BIBLE):

“No, I don’t see things like that out there, Even if I won the World Cup, there would always be this debate. Some like me more, some less. It’s like everything in life. It’s normal. Will the World Cup be the most important competition? Yes, one of the most, it’s a dream to win, but if we didn’t win any more trophies, I’d be proud.”

Argentina are yet to take on Mexico and Poland in Group C of the World Cup. Portugal, meanwhile, will play Uruguay and South Korea in Group H after their game against Ghana.

