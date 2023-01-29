"This is getting frustrating" "A crime" - Liverpool fans livid as attacker is benched for FA Cup clash against Brighton

Liverpool fans are angry with Jurgen Klopp about his decision to keep Darwin Nunez on the bench in their FA Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Uruguayan forward, who signed for the Reds in the summer, may have a topsy-turvy form in front of goal, but this hasn't stopped him from finding the net.

Since the end of the FIFA World Cup, where he failed to score, the 23-year-old has managed one goal and one assist in his last six games in all competitions.

However, the forward has racked up double digits in goals this season, scoring 10 in 27 appearances for the Reds.

Liverpool fans were looking forward to seeing Darwin Nunez play, especially due to his energy and ability to cause notable chaos for the opposition defense.

However, with Nunez on the bench, they took to Twitter to slam Jurgen Klopp's decision, and here is a selection of their tweets:

KierownikWodopoju @BoyBetterKn0wn_

Gakpo in the middle

Darwin on the bench



Liverpool prepare to face Brighton in the FA Cup

On Sunday, Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Liverpool to the Amex Stadium for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls have been in fine form of late, going unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions. They also impressively clinched a convincing 5-1 win against Middlesbrough to advance to the fourth round.

They have scored at least two goals in each of their last six games and have averaged over three goals per game during this period. Nevertheless, their home record is not as impressive, with only two wins in their last six matches at the Amex.

In contrast, Liverpool narrowly defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in a replay to reach the fourth round. Despite their recent success in prior seasons, the Reds have been less than stellar away from home this season, registering just five victories on the road in all competitions.

Furthermore, they have failed to advance beyond the fourth round in each of their last three FA Cup campaigns as defending champions, a worrying statistic for the Anfield faithful.

Despite clean sheets in both games against Wolves, the Reds must remain wary of Brighton's attack, especially after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Seagulls earlier this month.

Additionally, the Reds' performance in their last match, a goalless draw with Chelsea, may not be enough to instill confidence in the team prior to this fixture.

Liverpool have encountered Brighton before, with great success, having scored six goals to Brighton's one in the 2011-12 FA Cup. The Merseyside team will be hoping to repeat this impressive feat.

