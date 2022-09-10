“This is getting tiring and even annoying”, “We need them for UCL as priorities” – PSG fans furious with Christophe Galtier for refusing to rest 2 players for Brest clash

A section of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans believe Christophe Galtier should have rested midfield duo Vitinha and Marco Verratti for the Parisians' match against Brest.

PSG are set to lock horns with Brest in their seventh Ligue 1 match of the 2022-23 season. A win at the Parc des Princes today (September 10) will see them leapfrog RC Lens and go atop the points table.

With less than one hour remaining until kick-off, Les Parisiens have named their starting XI for the match. Galtier has made just two changes to the team that beat Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Danilo Pereira and Juan Bernat have replaced Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes respectively in the lineup. Fans, though, are not pleased to see no rotation in the middle of the mark.

Vitinha and Verratti have retained their place in the starting XI for the match against Brest. However, supporters believe the midfield duo deserve a rest ahead of PSG's Champions League clash against Maccabi Haifa.

Some fans have thus taken to social media to express their frustration at Galtier refusing to drop Vitinha and Verratti. Here are the best tweets about the same:

One PSG fan wrote:

"MNM [Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe], let's go, but it's time to rest Verratti and Vitinha not going to lie, we need them for UCL as priorities."

Another frustrated supporter wrote:

"This is getting tiring and even annoying. What’s [the] essence of buying new players when our coach don’t even know what squad rotation is?"

𝐀𝐜𝐞 ♤ @Master__cdvi @PSGhub This is getting tiring and even annoying. What’s essence of buying new player when our coach don’t even know what squad rotation is ? @PSGhub This is getting tiring and even annoying. What’s essence of buying new player when our coach don’t even know what squad rotation is ?

Vitinha and Verratti will, nevertheless, be focused on helping the Parisians earn a victory over Brest and keep their unbeaten run in tact.

How has Vitinha and Verratti fared for PSG this term?

Vitinha is one of six new players PSG added to their squad in the recently-concluded transfer window. The French champions forked out a sum of €40 million to acquire his services from FC Porto.

The 22-year-old has since been a regular starter for the Parc des Princes outfit. He has played seven matches across all competitions for them, with each of those appearances coming as a starter.

Verratti, on the other hand, has been on the Parisians' books since the summer of 2012. The Italy international continues to be a key player for them and has made eight appearances this campaign.

The 29-year-old has played over 60 minutes in each of those matches. It remains to be seen if Galtier intends to hand him a rest in the coming games.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer