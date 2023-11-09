"This is a gift" - Granit Xhaka highlights 'biggest difference' between Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso

Granit Xhaka has revealed the key difference between Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. He opined that the former Manchester City assistant manager deals with the board a lot, while the former Real Madrid star shows players what to do on the training ground.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Europa League fixtures against Qarabag FK, Xhaka was quizzed about the difference of playing under the two managers. He claimed that it was a gift to learn from the two former midfielders and was quoted by Football London as saying:

"They are very similar in mentality and style of play, both are ambitious, purposeful and honest. Arteta shows more on the board, Xabi shows things himself on the court. He still has the quality to be able to play himself. That's the biggest difference. It's a privilege for me to be able to play under both of them. This is a gift."

Xhaka spent seven seasons at the Emirates and made 297 appearances, having joined the club during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2016-17 season. He played 147 matches under Arteta at Arsenal, putting up 12 goals and 12 assists. He moved to Leverkusen ahead of the 2023-24 season and has played 15 matches under Alonso so far. He has managed one assist so far for his new team and is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Why did Granit Xhaka leave Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen?

Granit Xhaka has claimed that he wanted a new challenge in his career and thus decided to move back to Germany. He preciously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach for four seasons between 2012-16 before moving to Arsenal and hence, not new to the Bundesliga.

Some reports suggested that he was forced to leave Arsenal as his wife wanted to leave London. However, the Swiss midfielder dismissed the claims and told Keystone-SDA, via SRF:

"There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true. The fact is that, as a person, I am always interested in new challenges. After seven years, the time has come for something completely new. The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes (Leverkusen sporting director) and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me.

He added:

"This club has a big name in Germany and Europe. I'm convinced by the idea, I'm convinced by how the club is run. Good players have always played here. I like peace and order. With Alonso, there's a manager who is responsible who represents and implements exactly these values. It stands for good and reasonable work. And of course: The length of the contract gives me security – I'm not someone who likes to play poker."