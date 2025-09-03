  • home icon
  "This gimmick at age 50 is disturbing" - Fans turn against Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his stance on comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

By Sripad
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:31 GMT
Fans online are not impressed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the talking point among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 2, after UEFA Champions League released a video. The Swedish legend claimed that he was better than the two football superstars, and fans believe that the 'gimmick' should end.

In a video that has now gone viral, Ibrahimovic was asked to stay silent until he heard the name of a player better than him. The host then started naming legendary forwards of the 2010s, and the former striker stayed silent.

Sergio Agüero, Edinson Cavani, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, and Karim Benzema were the first ones on the list, and Ibrahimovic believed he was better than all of them. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were the final names on the list, and the Sweden legend stayed silent once again, claiming that he was better than the duo.

Fans on X were quick to state that the gimmick was 'boring' and 'disgusting' now, and said:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from football in 2023 after playing 827 club matches, which included 46 at Barcelona with Lionel Messi and 53 at Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Manchester United. The former striker also played for clubs such as Ajax, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, and PSG, scoring 496 goals in his club career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, claimed Marco Materazzi

Former Italian star Marco Materazzi was unimpressed with Zlatan Ibrahimovic calling himself the 'God of Football' and hit out at the former Sweden striker. He believes that the former AC Milan star was a 'big player' but not on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told LuckyBlock (via GOAL):

"He thinks he was the best player in the world. This is not my opinion. But he is a big, big player for me. He's scored a lot of goals historically. He's won many titles, maybe not the most important titles, because he lost Champions Leagues, World Cups, European Championships, but won maybe 20 Scudetti. He is a big player; he is a crack. But he is not Messi, he is not Ronaldo, he is Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But in the future everybody will know about him."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic commented on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate in 2016 and put his weight behind the Argentine. He claimed that the Barcelona legend was 'one of a kind' and a natural, while the Portuguese superstar reached the level by working hard.

