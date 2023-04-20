"This is going to be a major concern" - Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to snub move for top target and sign Victor Osimhen instead

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes the Red Devils should try to sign Victor Osimhen over Harry Kane in the summer.

United are expected to look to sign a striker in the summer. After Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November last year, they signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan in January. However, the Dutchman is likely to return to Burnley in the summer.

Moreover, with Anthony Martial's injury issues, Manchester United will need reinforcements in the striking department. They have been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Kane and S.S.C. Napoli's Osimhen.

Berbatov has weighed in on the same and believes the Nigerian would be a better choice for the club as he is younger than Kane.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“You cannot argue with the goalscoring record of Harry Kane. He is one of the best of his generation in how he scores goals, how he plays the game, how he sees the game. He's unbelievable.”

He added:

“But the one concern I have is that age, he is [almost] 30 so nobody's getting any younger. And in my mind this is going to be a major concern if someone is going to buy him. When you say Spurs, the first thing on my mind is Harry Kane. So that legacy, it's just too big for him to tarnish.”

Berbatov explained why he thinks Osimhen would be a better fit for Manchester United, saying:

“It's so difficult because you need someone who's going to score goals, someone who's going to be the right age so he can develop and get better and better and better. You have to use him for years to come and in my mind, that is Osimhen. This is the type of player I’d like to see for United.”

Kane will turn 30 in July next year while Osimhen just turned 24 in December last year.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen's numbers as Manchester United reportedly look to sign them

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football over the years.

He is Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top goal scorer with 273 goals and is also England's all-time top scorer with 55 goals. The Englishman (206) is third on the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list, behind Alan Shearer (260) and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (208).

Despite such incredible numbers, though, Kane is yet to win a single trophy. This could perhaps tempt him to move away from Spurs in the summer, though his current contract with the team runs until 2024.

Manchester United's other target, Osimhen, meanwhile, has been excellent this season. He has registered 26 goals in 31 appearances for Napoli across competitions. Overall, he has scored 54 goals in 93 appearances for the Italian side and has also netted 15 times in 25 appearances for Nigeria.

Osimhen is also yet to win a senior trophy but looks set to win the Serie A title with Napoli, who currently hold a 14-point lead atop the standings. He could, however, cost Manchester United quite a bit as his contract in Naples runs until 2025.

