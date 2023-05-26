"This is going to be a tricky afternoon" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Brentford vs Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City take on Brentford on the road in their final league game of the season on Sunday (May 28). Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton is expecting a tricky afternoon for Pep Guardiola's team. He expects the Cityzens to earn a hard fought 2-1 win.

Guardiola's City have shown their character, resilience and squad depth this season. Despite trailing Arsenal for most of the season, City shifted gear at the business end of the season to become champions for the fifth time in six years.

However, they lost to Brentford earlier this season at the Etihad. Sutton thinks a similar result could repeat at the Gtech Stadium this weekend. However, he reckons the champions could win, writing in his prediction for BBC:

"Brentford have had an absolutely brilliant season once again, and they could complete the double over Manchester City after beating them at Etihad Stadium in November. It's never easy to make another step forward in your second season in the top flight, but that's what the Bees have done."

Manchester City have 89 points from 37 games and are coming of a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Brentford have 56 points from 37 games and are ninth in the Premier League. Predicting the result of the game, Sutton wrote:

"This is going to be a tricky afternoon for the champions - Brighton gave them a good game in midweek, and I am expecting Brentford to do the same.

"We know how desperate City boss Pep Guardiola is to win every game because he showed it against the Seagulls, but I just wonder if some of his players will have one eye on next week's FA Cup final and be thinking about the Champions League final too."

He concluded:

"I am still going with a City win, but it is going to be close."

Manchester City could field a weaker side against Brentford

With the Premier League title already in the bag, Pep Guardiola has the luxury of giving fringe players game time. Manchester City didn't field their strongest team in the last two games.

The trend could continue against Brentford. City's squad depth is immense, and Guardiola could use that. Brentford, meanwhile, will miss the suspended Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old has been the club's leading attacker, scoring 20 league goals this season, so replacing him would be tough.

