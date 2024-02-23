"This is a good, good game" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts scoreline for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has predicted an interesting clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24. He expects the Gunners to emerge with a narrow 2-1 win from the encounter and continue their impeccable domestic form.

Arsenal are on a run of five league wins on the spin since the turn of the year, with an aggregate scoreline of 21-2. They earned wins over Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham United and Burnley. They did, however, suffer a minor setback in midweek, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are on a run of five games without defeat but have managed to win only two of their games in that stretch. The Magpies claimed a contentious 1-0 win over the Gunners when both sides faced each other earlier this season.

Dimitar Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column that he expects Arsenal to edge the game slightly and emerge with all three points. He believes that the Gunners will have too much quality for the Magpies, and their recent run of form will play a role in how the result will turn out.

He wrote:

"This is a good, good game. It's a big match for Arsenal, they're on a great run and they will be full of confidence. Newcastle will want to get back to winning ways, and this would be a great way to do it, but I think the home team will have too much for them. So, I'll go with Arsenal to win."

Mikel Arteta's side are in the running for the Premier League crown this season, as they are in third place, five points behind Liverpool and one behind Manchester City. They have played the same number of games as the Cityzens and one less than Jürgen Klopp's side. The Reds are in action in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal receive injury boost ahead of Newcastle clash

Arsenal boss Arteta has revealed that a number of his side's key players are nearing a return to full fitness. Speaking to the press ahead of the match against Newcastle United, he said the trio of Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko are close to returning.

Arteta said:

“Obviously, he (Partey) has been out for many, many months now, and we need to really nail the timing when he has enough in the tank to compete. But I think he is very close.

"Same with Gabi [Jesus] as well. He has done a few things. And Alex [Zinchenko] is not far too. Obviously, we have missed some big players and we still are. We want them back; we need them back and we need them as quickly as possible.”

The Gunners will look to get all three back in the coming weeks as their run-in heats up. They remain in contention for the league and UEFA Champions League trophies.