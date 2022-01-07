“This cannot be good for the integrity of the game” – Petr Cech ‘puzzled’ and hits out at Chelsea fixture reschedule 

Chelsea legend and advisor Petr Cech has slammed the Premier League fixture schedule. The Blues will face Brighton on January 18 following a reschedule.

According to the former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, the players have struggled to build fitness, and the Brighton game should have been played on January 19 instead.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Cech noted that playing thrice in seven days was problematic for the side:

"It has been clear how much we have struggled in recent weeks with so many players missing through injury, illness and isolation. Once again, we are extremely concerned about the welfare of our players in all of this and we are puzzled why Wednesday, 19 January was not considered as an alternative date seeing as this would not compromise either team as we both play our next games the following Sunday, 23 January.

“We are already fulfilling fixtures with depleted squads. As it stands, we have fulfilled all of our fixture commitments to date, despite not being able to start our desired starting 11 for some games over this period in which we have been playing two games a week.

“Scheduling us to play three games in seven days means the players’ welfare, fitness and wellbeing will be severely compromised. I know from my experience as a player how much difference an extra day or two can make in the recovery process. We have to realise that we are pushing the players now beyond their limits,” Cech said.

The Chelsea legend also noted that the integrity of the Premier League was at stake:

“We also find ourselves playing against an opponent in Brighton who, in comparison, only have one other match in the same seven-day period. This cannot be good for the integrity of the game or the competition."

Chelsea could move for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest

According to the Daily Express, Chelsea have been contemplating a £30 million move for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest due to Ben Chilwell's long-term injury.

The 21-year-old has started 14 times for Barcelona this season, playing mostly as a right-back and sometimes on the right wing.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Dest, who they signed in 2020 from Ajax due to their current financial issues. With Chelsea in the midst of a serious injury crisis, especially in the defensive department, Dest could be an option worth considering for the board.

