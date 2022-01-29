“This is a great advantage” – German football expert explains why Manchester United have ‘very good chance’ of signing Haaland

Manchester United are one of many big clubs across Europe who are exploring the possibility of snapping up Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. German football expert Guido Schafer believes the Red Devils have a great advantage in the race for the player due to the presence of their manager Ralf Rangnick.

According to him, Rangnick's reputation and connections with many young players, agents, and managers across Europe will be of help to Manchester United in their chase for the 21-year-old.

When asked if Rangnick could convince Haaland to switch to Old Trafford this summer, the German football expert replied on Stretford Paddock’s Tier 1 podcast:

“Yes, I think so. Ralf Rangnick has a very good name and he’s a famous guy in Europe. He has good contacts to many good young players and also to the managers and agents."

Guido Schafer then pointed to the tactician's time at RB Leipzig, where he played an influential role in signing many good players including Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate. He expects the same from his countryman at Manchester United in the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Schafer continued:

"He [Rangnick] brought so many good players to [RB] Leipzig – Upamecano, Konate, Werner – and I think this is a great advantage for Manchester United that Rangnick will speak to the family, the player and his agent.

“He’s brilliant and I think Manchester United have a very good chance to get Erling Haaland.”

Manchester United facing intense competition in the race for Erling Haaland

The striker continues to impress with Borussia Dortmund

The striker recently revealed that the Bundesliga giants have asked him to make a decision on his future amid constant speculation. As it stands, many clubs are monitoring his situation at Signal Iduna Park as they plan to snap him up in the summer.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City are Manchester United's top rivals in the race for the player's signature. Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been rumored to be keeping an interest in signing the Norwegian. It remains to be seen where the youngster will end up plying his trade come next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava