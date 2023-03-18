"This is guaranteed" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea and Manchester United target is planning Premier League move

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a tantalizing update on Victor Osimhen's future amid Chelsea and Manchester United's interest in the Nigerian striker.

According to Romano, Osimhen is reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League, with England being his desired destination.

Romano's revelation is a massive boost for the English juggernauts, who have been strongly linked to the world-class striker, and it seems the opportunity to sign him is ripe. On YouTube, the journalist revealed (via TBR Football):

“It is important to mention Victor Osimhen. He is doing incredible in the Champions League. Many of you ask about his future mentioning Bayern and some other possibilities. Many clubs appreciate this player, but Osimhen’s dream is to play in the Premier League."

"This is guaranteed, it’s what he’s stated in public but it’s also in private. The player dreams of Premier League move, he has already played in Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. For sure, English clubs are tracking him such as Manchester United and Chelsea."

Osimhen's signing could be one of the biggest transfer coups in the market right now. The young talent is a potential superstar in the making, and any team that secures his services this summer will have landed a gem.

Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a striker, and it remains to be seen which of these clubs will ultimately clinch the signing. As the plot thickens, it's clear that this is a developing situation that football fans must keep a close eye on.

Manchester United and Chelsea set their sights on Romeo Lavia

Southampton v Grimsby Town: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for a fierce tussle in the transfer market as they both vie for the signature of the prodigious talent, Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old has set England alight with his performances for Southampton this season, leaving a host of top clubs clamoring for his services.

Lavia cut his teeth at the prestigious Anderlecht academy before being snapped up by Manchester City for their youth setup in the summer of 2020. Despite impressing at youth level, the young midfielder failed to break into the City first team and subsequently made the switch to Southampton.

Since then, Lavia has gone from strength to strength, establishing himself as a mainstay in the Saints' midfield with a commendable 24 appearances in all competitions and two goals to his name.

With both Manchester United and Chelsea keen to secure his signature, the battle for Lavia's future promises to be an intriguing one.

