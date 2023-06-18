"This the guy that has a 1 billion release clause?" - Fans slam Barcelona star for 'fouling and crying' after disastrous Nations League display 

Fans have lambasted Barcelona midfielder Gavi's performance in Spain's UEFA Nations League final win against Croatia. La Roja beat Vatreni 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 regulation time draw to secure their first trophy since 2012.

After a long season that has included a break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it is understandable that both nations weren't at their best. The final was not one many will remember but Luis de la Fuente will be pleased to have won his first trophy with the team.

The new Spain boss started Gavi in midfield against Croatia. He looked to get control in possession against Vatreni's troublesome trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic.

However, Gavi put in an uninspired performance, unable to replicate his fine form with Barcelona this past season. The young Spaniard didn't make a single key pass and only completed one successful dribble attempt.

Gavi was also involved in a bust-up with Ivan Perisic in the 55th minute with the pair locking horns that draws comparisons to a WWE match. The Croatian laughed it off but the Spaniard looked furious. He also picked up a booking late on during his nation's win.

Despite the 18-year-old's questionable performance, he becomes the youngest player to ever win a trophy with La Roja. He has now won the Kopa Trophy, Golden Boy award, Supercopa de Espana, La Liga title, and the Nations League. Quite the resume for the young Blaugrana midfielder.

Yet, fans were less than impressed with his performance, with one tweeting:

"Is this the guy that has a 1 billion release clause."

Another fan responded to the question of what does the Barcelona midfielder do, saying:

"Fouling and crying."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gavi's display in Spain's Nations League final win over Croatia:

Barcelona's Gavi responds to Real Madrid's signing of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been unveiled as a new Madrid player.

Barcelona's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. The English teenager was one of Europe's most sought-after talents and he is heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gavi was asked about Los Blancos' signing of the 19-year-old and he responded frostily. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don't care. We have our own [players] and we will always go to [the] death [to win]."

The young Spaniard beat Bellingham to the Kopa Trophy this past year. He won the award while the new Madrid midfielder finished fourth in the rankings.

The pair will lock horns the El Clasico next season as Carlo Ancelotti's look to bounce back from their disappointing past campaign. Barcelona won the La Liga title for the first time since 2019, finishing 10 points above Los Blancos.

