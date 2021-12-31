“This guy always complains” – Liverpool fans react to Tuchel’s comments ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool fans have hit out at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the German's comments after the Blues' 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Chelsea were given the lead by Romelu Lukaku in the first-half. However, Danny Welbeck's header in the 91st minute made sure the spoils were shared on the night.

A visibly frustrated Tuchel seemed to insinuate that Chelsea have no chance in this season's title race due to the multitude of players missing because of injury and COVID-19. When asked if Chelsea were still in the title race, Tuchel said in his press conference following the game:

"How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race? Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

"We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

The Chelsea boss was then asked whether the Premier League had lost its integrity due to its treatment of the COVID-19 situations across the different teams in the league. He said:

"This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation which you are in. I competed very hard for the win at Brighton at home. I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows any more because we have never done something like this. We play trial and error and see what we can do."

“I will protect my team. We can play better but we need the full squad over weeks and weeks. It’s a hamstring injury for Reece James which is a huge blow, and a back injury for Andreas Christensen."

Despite there being some truth to what Tuchel said, the Chelsea boss was jeered by Liverpool fans across Twitter for his statement. Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday in what will be a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League table. The Blues are currently 2nd in the league, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool fans have shown no sympathy for Tuchel following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the German's comments:

Spion Kop @TheKopHQ Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel be wanting the game postponed on Sunday v Liverpool. But But But its only Klopp who moans isn't it... twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Tuchel be wanting the game postponed on Sunday v Liverpool. But But But its only Klopp who moans isn't it... twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Tim Bolton @TimBolton01 Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Yeah but he won't get called out on it. Klopp is the only manager who moans apparently. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Yeah but he won't get called out on it. Klopp is the only manager who moans apparently. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Kwabena @yung__ly Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… This guy always complains twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… This guy always complains twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

james @lfchoran Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… it’s not that i disagree or anything i think he has every right to be concerned but when klopp said this last year he got absolutely slaughtered and was told to stop coming up with excuses twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… it’s not that i disagree or anything i think he has every right to be concerned but when klopp said this last year he got absolutely slaughtered and was told to stop coming up with excuses twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Chris Burn 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 @redbhoyburn

The replies are like night and day. Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… The energy is very different when it's not Klopp sating these things isn't it.The replies are like night and day. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… The energy is very different when it's not Klopp sating these things isn't it.The replies are like night and day. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

💬 @cheesycaramel Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… bla bla bla and when Klopp says this 🤨🤨🤨 end of the world twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… bla bla bla and when Klopp says this 🤨🤨🤨 end of the world twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

TRK8_LFC @TRK8_LFC Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc Tuchel has claimed it would be "stupid" to think Chelsea can maintain a PL title challenge with their current Covid cases and injury list #cfc twitter.com/TelegraphSport… Did you not see their match day squad today. Stop with the excuses, come out and say it’s your fault. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st… Did you not see their match day squad today. Stop with the excuses, come out and say it’s your fault. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…

Ste mason lfc unbearable red 19 times champions.. @Sm16Mason I wonder what the reaction would be if klopp came out and moaned like tuchel has about having players missing havent they got any youth players like we got told last season .. I wonder what the reaction would be if klopp came out and moaned like tuchel has about having players missing havent they got any youth players like we got told last season ..

Also Read Article Continues below

Belinder @_bubblxs Have a feeling tuchel is gonna try get the Liverpool game postponed Have a feeling tuchel is gonna try get the Liverpool game postponed

Edited by Nived Zenith