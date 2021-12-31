“This guy always complains” – Liverpool fans react to Tuchel’s comments ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool fans have hit out at Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the German's comments after the Blues' 1-1 draw against Brighton.
Chelsea were given the lead by Romelu Lukaku in the first-half. However, Danny Welbeck's header in the 91st minute made sure the spoils were shared on the night.
A visibly frustrated Tuchel seemed to insinuate that Chelsea have no chance in this season's title race due to the multitude of players missing because of injury and COVID-19. When asked if Chelsea were still in the title race, Tuchel said in his press conference following the game:
"How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race? Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.
"We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."
The Chelsea boss was then asked whether the Premier League had lost its integrity due to its treatment of the COVID-19 situations across the different teams in the league. He said:
"This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation which you are in. I competed very hard for the win at Brighton at home. I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes. Nobody knows any more because we have never done something like this. We play trial and error and see what we can do."
“I will protect my team. We can play better but we need the full squad over weeks and weeks. It’s a hamstring injury for Reece James which is a huge blow, and a back injury for Andreas Christensen."
Despite there being some truth to what Tuchel said, the Chelsea boss was jeered by Liverpool fans across Twitter for his statement. Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday in what will be a crucial clash at the top of the Premier League table. The Blues are currently 2nd in the league, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.
Liverpool fans have shown no sympathy for Tuchel following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton. Here are some of the best fan reactions to the German's comments:
Also ReadArticle Continues below