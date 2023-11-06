“This guy is out of control” - Ian Wright says Newcastle man had ‘massive beef’ with Arsenal star during Gunners’ 1-0 loss

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has lashed out at Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over his feisty clash with Jorginho on Saturday, November 4. The Sky Sports pundit suspects Guimares has something against the Italian and believes he should've been shown a red card.

Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday proved to be a highly controversial affair. The Magpies' debatable goal scored by Anthony Gordon that separated the tie stole the spotlight. Bruno Guimaraes and Jorginho's feisty clash also got some of the attention.

The Brazilian midfielder was seen roughly following the German all over the pitch at St. James' Park. Things got heated when the earlier appeared to deliberately elbow the latter in the back of the head during the second of the encounter.

Surprisingly, the Newcastle man wasn't even booked for the offense. Commenting on the episode, Wright alleged that Guimares had an ill intention towards Jorginho and deserved to be shown a red card for his excesses.

“When you look at Bruno Guimaraes and he was constantly chasing Jorginho around the place, in the way he was trying to challenge him,” Wright said.

"This one here [Guimaraes’ elbow] is unbelievable. I remember Mike Dean having a massive argument with Paul Merson about players not being in there [VAR room] because they don’t know the rules or the laws."

Wright expressed his shock at Guimaraes getting just one yellow card in the entire game, saying:

“We know that Bruno Guimaraes, for some reason, has a problem with Jorginho and he is trying to get him. That needed to be pointed out. How he doesn’t get two yellow cards in that game is beyond me and baffling."

He added:

“Any footballer who is sitting would see that this guy has got a massive beef with him and something is happy. It’s really quite arrogant of Mike Dean to say people don’t know what they are doing. We can easily read that situation and see that this guy is out of control at the moment. He is on one, Bruno."

Gordon's 64th-minute strike eventually separated the two sides and handed Arsenal their first league defeat this season.

Where Arsenal and Newcastle United rank in the Premier League table right now

Following the weekend's result, Arsenal have now fallen to the fourth position in the Premier League table. The Gunners have amassed 24 points in 11 games, having won seven, drawn three, and lost one of their fixtures.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, climbed up to the sixth spot in the standings. The Magpies now have 20 points to their name in 11 games, having won six, drawn three, and lost two of their fixtures.

Up next, the Gunners will lock horns with Sevilla at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League this Wednesday, November 8. The Magpies, meanwhile, will clash with Borussia Dortmund away in the same competition on Tuesday.