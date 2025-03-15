"This guy is generational", "10/10 game" - Fans salute 22-year-old Real Madrid star after 2-1 win over Villarreal

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Eduardo Camavinga following their 2-1 La Liga win over Villarreal on Saturday, March 15. After an underwhelming run of form, the French midfielder has picked up in Los Blancos' last few games and impressed again against the Yellow Submarine.

Juan Foyth tapped in a rebound from close range in the seventh minute following a corner kick to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Mbappe restored parity for Real Madrid by slotting in a rebound after Brahim Diaz's initial attempt was saved by Diego Conde.

Mbappe completed Madrid's comeback in the 23rd minute with a brilliant strike after being set-up by Lucas Vazquez. Despite Villarreal's quest to salvage a draw, Los Blancos held on to their advantage.

Camavinga maintained a passing accuracy of 88% (60/68) on Saturday. He registered five clearances, four interceptions, and won six out of 11 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to express their satisfaction with the Frenchman's performance, with one tweeting:

"There are real people that wanted camavinga sold after his first bad run of games this guy is generational."

"Back to his bestC@Camavinga,” another added.

"Hope I'm not the only one that witnessed this Camavinga masterclass," a delighted fan wrote.

"Camavinga, what a game he’s had!!!" a fan opined.

"Do people still want Camavinga sold? Or you guys going to delete your tweets now? What a performance from him today. He was also very good against Atletico. I’m so happy to see him return to form.," another said.

"Put the word out. WE BACK UP. pure vintage Camavinga performance tonight. MOTM worthy," a fan posted.

"Camavinga MOTM by a mile. Massive performance.," another chimed in.

"Camavinga at his best for me personally is the best midfield show to watch, in and out of possession just dominates gliding past players on the carry, amazing tackles, interceptions, press resistance, spraying passes all over the place, this is what i love," another wrote.

"Professional performance considering the lack of rest. Job done. Camavinga best player on the pitch by far. Fellas that were wanting him sold a couple weeks back are delusional," another commented.

"Camavinga, I love you bro. 10/10 GAME," wrote another.

How did Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez perform against Villarreal?

Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Having been scrutinized in recent months, Vazquez enjoyed a mini-resurgence against Villarreal. He provided the assist for Los Blancos' second goal of the game.

In 90 minutes on the pitch, Vazquez maintained a passing accuracy of 90% (44/49). The Spaniard provided two key passes, made three defensive clearances, and won five out of six ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Vazquez has provided four assists and scored once in 23 La Liga games for Real Madrid this season. Having secured all three points, Carlo Ancelotti's men have climbed to first place in the league's standing.

Real Madrid have accumulated 60 points and are three points above second-placed Barcelona, who have two games in hand.

