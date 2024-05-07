“This guy was going to come in as Superman” - Craig Burley names signing that failed to help Chelsea this season

Football pundit Craig Burley believes Arsenal star Kai Havertz has had a far better season than Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson. He thinks the Senegal star only got regular gametime because of Christopher Nkunku's injury.

Havertz has scored 12 goals in 32 matches in the league this season for Arsenal, while Jackson has scored one more in the same number of appearances for the Blues. Speaking on ESPN, Burley claimed that the German was better and said:

"Havertz by a long way. It's not even close. The problem is for Chelsea, they had nobody else because [Christopher] Nkunku was injured. This guy was going to come in as Superman. He was going to come back and save them. That never happened. But Nico Jackson had, didn't have to play, but he basically played because they were short on numbers in that position."

Chelsea sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal for a reported £65 million fee last summer. They signed Jackson for £32 million from Villarreal to lead their attack.

Craig Burley is not a fan of Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson

Craig Burley was furious with Nicolas Jackson earlier this year in April after Chelsea's 5-0 loss to Arsenal. He stated that the Senegal star was not good enough to lead the Blues attack and said on ESPN:

"It's crystal clear that he [Jackson] is not a natural finisher. But there's no real other facets to his game that are advantageous as well. He's quick, but when you're not a really good finisher, there has to be other factors as well. When you're looking at players to sign them for a club, he may not score 30 goals a season, maybe he'll score only 15, but there has to be other parts to his game that he's going to bring to this team."

He added:

"To me, Nico Jackson is limited in every facet apart from being quick to get in behind. And yet somebody looked at him when he was playing for Villarreal and went, 'this guy can lead the line for us'. He's not a link-up player, he's not going to pass the ball, and when the ball does come into the box, he looks frightened of it. That is just bad recruitment."

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League table currently after picking up wins over Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Arsenal are on top of the table, but Manchester City have a game in hand while being a point behind.