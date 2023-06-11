"This guy is going to be relentless" - Rio Ferdinand makes incredible comparison involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand compared Manchester City striker Erling Haaland with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Norwegian striker scored 52 goals in 53 matches in his first season at City after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Cityzens won the treble as well and became the first English team to do so since Manchester United in 1998-99. Haaland was the team's top scorer.

The striker said after the UEFA Champions League final win over Inter Milan on June 10 win (via Eurosport):

"In my wildest dreams I would never think of this for a 22-year-old me, to be honest. It shows that it’s possible for a guy from a small hometown in Norway, it also gives motivation to other young people who are in the same situation, it’s unbelievable."

Ferdinand said he found similarities between the Manchester City man and Cristiano Ronaldo's determination and focus:

"It’s the mindset. I mean, that’s the separator. That separates the good from the great. This guy is going to be relentless, you can see it. I see shades of Cristiano in the mentality."

He added:

"When you look in his eyes it’s not just about selfish me wanting to be the focal point and score every single goal and every ball has to come to me. He’s about the functionality of the team and he’s playing his role perfectly.”

Erling Haaland recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's movement on the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in the history of football, scoring 837 goals for club and country. He has adapted his playing style over the years and has become a lethal goalscorer. His cunning movement inside the box is a great attribute.

Haaland recently pointed out the same. The Norwegian striker said that he takes notes of Ronaldo's movements inside the box and tries to implement that into his game. He said (via Daily Star):

“For me the best at this (movement in the penalty box) is Cristiano. Because he takes a movement, and another one, then he goes. I’ve been watching him a little bit in games and so on. Also with him the timing and the finishing, that’s why he’s been scoring so many goals.”

Haaland has already shown promise to be a torchbearer in European football for Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as they enter the twilight of their careers.

