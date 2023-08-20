“This guy hated Messi and Neymar” - Fans believe Kylian Mbappe always wanted to be ‘main character’ as he makes PSG return

Fans online reacted to Kylian Mbappe's return to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) first-team lineup, with some even claiming that the Frenchman 'hated Lionel Messi and Neymar'.

Mbappe has been at the centre of attention for the Parisians this summer after he refused to sign an extension on his contract, which expires in 2024. Hence, he can leave the club on a free transfer next year.

PSG were adamant that either the Frenchman signs a new contract or leaves this summer on a big transfer. He was even ostracised from the first team, as he trained with a squad of players who are on the transfer list.

However, Mbappe has now been brought back into the first team and also featured in their 1-1 draw at Toulouse on Saturday, August 19. He came off the bench and scored a penalty in the 62nd minute before Zakaria Aboukhlal equalised for the hosts.

After the game, fans reacted to Kylian Mbappe's return on Twitter. One fan wrote that Mbappe must have hated Neymar and Lionel Messi, who both left this summer:

"Fuck me this guy hated Neymar and Messi"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"All he wanted was to be the main character"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans to Kylian Mbappe's return to PSG's first team:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Enrique reflects on PSG's draw against Toulouse as Kylian Mbappe returns to team

The Parisians have played out two draws in their first two games of the season - a goalless draw against Lorient and a 1-1 stalemate at Toulouse.

PSG dominated against Toulouse on Saturday, having 77% possession and making 16 attempts on goal, twice as many as their opponents. However, it took a Kylian Mbappe penalty for the Parisians to open the scoring. Toulouse restored parity with a penalty of their own, which was converted by Zakaria Aboukhlal.

PSG manager Luis Enrique shared his thoughts on the game, telling the club's media:

"The match was evenly balanced and hard-fought, and, I think, we had a good rhythm for the first 60 minutes. Our opponents barely got close to our goal and, after the goal, we went into a slightly crazier phase of losing control."

Enrique stressed about needing to maintain control throughout the game and also complimented Toulouse:

"I know a lot of people don't like possession, but I love it. We need to have even more possession. We need to generate even more chances to score and, above all, we need to prevent our opponents from creating them. There were 15 or 20 crazy minutes and then the penalty."

He added:

"It's a shame because I think we deserved to win the game, but Toulouse are a team with a very good structure, who play good football and are difficult to play against."

PSG next host Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday (August 26).