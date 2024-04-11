"This guy is a joke" - Michail Antonio says Manchester United have a 'frightening' player in their team

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has heaped praise on Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo after the youngster's superb form this season.

Mainoo made three appearances during the last campaign for the senior team and is currently having a breakthrough 2023-24 season under Erik ten Hag. He has already racked up three goals and two assists in 23 senior appearances across competitions this term.

This includes a stunning long-range strike at home against Liverpool in their 2-2 league draw earlier this month. Antonio has had two opportunities to watch the 18-year-old up close this season.

Mainoo played the full 90 minutes in Manchester United's 2-0 league loss against West Ham in December. He also played over 60 minutes in his team's 3-0 win in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in February.

Speaking of the young defensive midfielder, Antonio said on The Player Channel podcast (via GiveMeSport):

"He is frightening. He is actually frightening. When they came to us at the start of the season, I looked at the team and thought, I don’t know much of these players. This is United.

"When he played against us, I was like, this kid is something special. I thought, where have they signed him from? They had to have signed him, this guy is a joke. Then obviously he came through the academy. This kid is something else."

The Manchester United No. 37 is tied to a long-term deal at Old Trafford that doesn't expire before the summer of 2027.

Kobbie Mainoo spoke of Erik ten Hag's role in his development at Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo was all praise for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during an interview with the club's official website in February this year.

Mainoo's senior debut came under Ten Hag in January 2023 when he started as a No. 10 in a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic. He hasn't looked back since and has taken huge strides to establish himself as a midfield mainstay under the Dutchman.

Speaking of Ten Hag, the teenager said:

"...When I first came up with the first team, he told me he was going to push me and he did. He just always demanded more from me and just being involved in every play and just always getting on the ball.

"He’s been so helpful. And then always guiding me, as well as the senior players, and pushed me to help me keep developing and keep getting better and better. So all credit to him."

Ten Hag's future at Manchester United is uncertain, with the Red Devils sitting 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 31 league matches. They have reportedly shortlisted Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement, whose contract with the German national team expires after UEFA Euro 2024.

