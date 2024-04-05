Manchester United place German coach high on their shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS have reportedly placed Julian Nagelsmann at the top of their shortlist should they part ways with Erik ten Hag.

i Paper Sport's Pete Hall reports that Nagelsmann sits high on INEOS' list of candidates to succeed Ten Hag. The German tactician is in charge of Germany's national team and will oversee their European Championship campaign in their homeland this summer.

However, Nagelsmann's contract with Die Mannschaft expires after Euro 2024. He is interested in continuing with the national team but could be persuaded to join Manchester United if his nation performs poorly at the Euros.

The pressure is growing over Ten Hag amid a topsy-turvy sophomore season at Old Trafford. He's guided the Red Devils to the FA Cup semifinals (vs Coventry City on April 21).

Yet, United have faltered in the league, sitting sixth with eight games remaining, nine points off fifth place. That position is likely to grant its finishing team UEFA Champions League football next season.

Ten Hag's side crashed out of Europe's elite club competition in the group stages earlier this season. Their defense of their Carabao Cup ended in the Round of 16 and it's been a chaotic season at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer waxed lyrical about Julian Nagelsmann

Marcel Sabitzer spoke highly about Julian Nagelsmann.

Manchester United's new co-owners INEOS should turn to the club's former loanee Marcel Sabitzer for advice about Nagelsmann. The Austrian midfielder has spent the majority of his club career playing under him at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer made 137 appearances under Nagelsmann, bagging 27 goals and 20 assists. He won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern with the Germany boss in 2022 and 2023.

However, the Borussia Dortmund star's best spell with Nagelsmann came at Leipzig. His development came at Red Bull Arena and he delved into his manager's coaching methods in 2019 (via Bundesliga's official website):

"The coach has a unique perception of football. He is very detailed in his approach in terms of how he sees situations on the pitch. He shows us very clearly using video analysis what we need to do."

Nagelsmann, 36, oversaw 60 wins in 84 games in charge at the Allianz Arena. He had the Bavarians challenging for the Bundesliga title, Champions League, and DFB-Pokal when dismissed.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann but Bayern spiralled. They exited the Champions League and DFB-Pokal in the quarterfinals and just about won the Bundesliga title.

Manchester United's new co-owners fronted by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe want a manager to report to a sporting director. This may work well with Nagelsmann as he worked in similar structures at Bayern and Leipzig.

