“This guy is just an absolute joke”, “I feel sick” – ‘Overrated’ Manchester City star gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter despite 1-0 win over Leicester

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has been the subject of criticism on social media after the Cityzens beat Leicester City 1-0 today (October 29).

Manchester City faced Leicester in their 12th Premier League match of the season at the King Power Stadium today. They went into the game looking to build on their 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

It is worth noting that Erling Haaland was unavailable for team selection for the Cityzens today. The Norway international suffered an injury during their UEFA Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund this week.

Pep Guardiola and Co, though, still managed to come away from the King Power with all three points. A splendid free-kick goal from Kevin de Bruyne ultimately proved to be the winner for the visitors.

However, Grealish, who started alongside Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva in attack, was one player who left a lot to be desired. He was handed his fifth league start of the season today, but failed to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The England international has provided just one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this term. Several fans have been left infuriated by his performances this season.

A section of Manchester City fans were not pleased to see Grealish in the starting line-up to face Leicester today. Many supporters have now taken to Twitter to mercilessly troll him for his underwhelming display against the Foxes.

It now remains to be seen if Grealish's poor performance against Leicester will see him get dropped from the line-up for the Cityzens' next match.

What next for Manchester City?

Manchester City's win against Leicester have seen go atop the Premier League table. They are now placed first in the standings with 29 points, having won nine, drawn two and lost one of their 12 matches so far.

However, Arsenal could reclaim their place at the top of the table if they beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday (October 30). The Gunners are placed second in the standings with 28 points from 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens will face Sevilla in their final group stage match in the Champions League on Wednesday (November 2). They will then host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium in the league next Saturday (November 5).

