“This guy is something else” - Pundit says Man City superstar Erling Haaland shares a trait with Cristiano Ronaldo that can’t be coached

Manchester City have picked up right where they left off last season, and much of their success can be attributed to Erling Haaland’s outstanding form in front of goal. ESPN pundit Ale Moreno has praised the Norwegian striker’s quality, noting that he shares a similar trait to Cristiano Ronaldo.

As we enter the international break, Pep Guardiola’s team are one of only two Premier League sides with a perfect record. Haaland has been making headlines, having already scored seven goals in three games, including consecutive hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham United.

Last season was certainly challenging for the 24-year-old forward due to injuries. However, with Norway not participating in the Euros, Haaland enjoyed an extended break, allowing him to complete a full pre-season and return to peak form.

His goal-scoring statistics are also remarkable, with comparisons showing that he’s on a similar trajectory to modern day icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Reflecting on the Manchester City forward’s explosive start to the season, Moreno highlighted Haaland's relentless drive and hunger to keep pushing forward, much like Ronaldo.

"That ambition, that hunger, I don’t think it’s something you can teach. It’s something you have well within you, it’s a certain drive. It’s the sort of drive that Ronaldo has in him. Well, we are seeing it with Erling Haaland. Man, this guy is something else," Moreno said (via Manchester City News).

Ronaldo himself acknowledged Haaland’s desire in front of goal during the 2023 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, where the Portuguese beat the Haaland to win the top scorer award for the year.

"I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland… I’m proud. And I’ll be 39 soon!," Ronaldo said during the event (via GOAL).

Pep Guardiola explains the reason behind Erling Haaland’s incredible start

Guardiola will certainly be pleased, as his number nine is in peak form and has started the season with a strong desire to keep breaking records.

The Spaniard, whose team has won their first three games, credited Haaland’s success to the extra rest he received after last season, noting that the striker is now fully fit and free from injury concerns.

"After the [2022-23] treble, he struggled to handle it, and maybe not too many holidays. I remember at the beginning he said, ‘Still I’m tired, still I am a little bit drained’. He [Haaland] stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions to work on finishing, close control, short passes. Last season, not even once was he there [doing extra work], because he didn’t feel good; tired, niggles, most of the season," Guardiola said.

After the international break, Erling Haaland’s Manchester City will host Brentford at home, followed by two challenging games - first against Inter in the Champions League, and then a clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

