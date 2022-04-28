"This is what happens" - Danny Mills points out Liverpool player responsible for Sadio Mane's upturn in form

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills feels Luis Diaz's arrival at Liverpool has pushed Sadio Mane to raise the standard of his performances.

Mane had a comparatively underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing nine assists from 48 appearances across all competitions. His performances last season led to suggestions that the Reds might not keep him at the club beyond his current contract, which expires in 2023.

However, the 30-year-old has turned things around this term, especially since the turn of the year. He has found the back of the net 20 times in 44 matches, while also claiming three assists.

Reflecting on Mane's recent performances, Mills has insisted that his rise in form has been triggered by Diaz's arrival at the club. The former Manchester City star is of the view that the Senegal international has cemented his place as Liverpool's first-choice striker. He told Football Insider:

“I think Mane’s performances are down to Luis Diaz coming in and upping the competition levels. All of a sudden, there’s somebody else in there. If you’re not going to do it, if you’re not going to perform then look at this, they’ve got a guy that will."

"This is what happens. When good players come in, they raise the standards, they raise the levels of competition. When they do that, what you then get is everybody else’s standards go up."

“Suddenly now you’ve got Jota who can play in the 10 role, Salah on one side, Luis Diaz on the other and Mane down the middle. Before it was about how you fit these players in. You now stick Mane as your centre-forward, simple as that.”

It is worth noting that Mane has primarily operated as a left winger during his time at Liverpool. However, the former Southampton star recently regained his form after Jurgen Klopp moved him into the number 9 role.

Mane has scored six goals and provided two assists in his last ten Premier League appearances. He also grabbed a brace against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this month.

Luis Diaz has been in fine form for Liverpool

The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto for an initial sum of £37.5 million in January. The 25-year-old has since been in fine form for the Merseyside outfit, taking little to no time to settle in at the club.

Diaz has already played a total of 19 games for Klopp's side. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in the process.

The Colombia international is likely to play a key role in Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple this term.

