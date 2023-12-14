"This is where my heart is at the moment" - Arsenal star rules out January exit despite lack of game time this season 

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson has committed his future to the Gunners after his side's 1-1 draw with PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night (December 12).

Mikel Arteta's side shared the points with the Dutch outfit as Eddie Nketiah and PSV's Yorbe Vertessen got on the scoresheet. The fixture had little effect, if any, on the Gunners' 2023-24 Champions League campaign.

The north London outfit were at the top of their group, four points ahead of second-placed PSV ahead of the encounter. They had already secured a spot in the Round of 16 after their 6-0 thrashing of RC Lens at the end of last month.

Nelson featured in Arsenal's starting XI for the first time this season against PSV. The English winger has struggled to find game time under Arteta this season. All six of his Premier League appearances this campaign come off the bench, with Nelson amassing just 60 minutes on the pitch this term.

The forward has been touted with an exit as a result, being linked with Dutch outfit Feyenoord, where he had a season-long loan stint during the 2021-22 campaign. However, the 24-year-old forward has now dismissed any possible exit in January, insisting that his allegiance lies with the club.

Nelson said after Arsenal's draw with PSV (via Express Sport):

"I have a good relationship with the [Feyenoord] coach [Arne Slot]. I helped them a few years ago and that was a great time. I was able to develop really well. [But] I have signed a new contract with Arsenal, this is where my heart is at the moment."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday (December 17).

"It's quite open at the top" - Michael Owen says Arsenal have 'big opportunity' to win PL title this season

Newcastle United icon Michael Owen believes Arsenal have a massive opportunity to win the Premier League title, given Manchester City's dip in form this season.

The Gunners sit in second place in the league table, one point behind league leaders Liverpool. The north London outfit have won 11 of their 16 fixtures in the English top tier so far this term.

Pep Guardiola's men, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings after an underwhelming start to the campaign by their standards. The reigning English champions have gained a reputation for dominating the league after winning five titles in six years.

Owen believes City's woes will pave the way for other clubs to challenge for the title, especially the Gunners. The iconic former Liverpool striker said (via Eurosport):

“They were close last season. Manchester City have been stuttering a bit and it's quite open at the top. It looks like it's going to be a three, four team race, if you put Aston Villa in there or not. Apart from that, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are putting a little break away from everyone else now."

He added:

“There's a big opportunity to do that [win the league]. If I was an Arsenal fan, I'd be thinking, 'We could maybe win the league this season and wouldn't it be great to go on a nice run in Europe?'”