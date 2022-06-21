"This hurts to see", "It’s not too late to change your mind" - Liverpool fans react as first image of Sadio Mane in Bayern Munich colors emerges

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has been pictured in a Bayern Munich shirt as he edges closer to a move to the Bavarian giants.

Bayern and German national team photographer Philipp Kessler has shared an image of Mane donning the shirt of his new club.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that the Senegalese international is about to undergo his medical and sign a three-year deal with the Bavarian giants.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mane's imminent move to the Allianz Arena. Naturally, the global fanbase of the Reds are all heartbroken with the fan-favorite set to join Bayern.

Let's take a look at how the Liverpool fans reacted to Mane wearing a Bayern shirt.

Joe @JoeWood9991 @TheAnfieldTalk It's sound. We're basically breaking even on him after 6 years, saved losing him for free and managed to get nearly £40mil (with add-ons). Diaz in to take the LW spot, Jota scored 20+, Nunez in. Dead sound with it. Not assed @TheAnfieldTalk It's sound. We're basically breaking even on him after 6 years, saved losing him for free and managed to get nearly £40mil (with add-ons). Diaz in to take the LW spot, Jota scored 20+, Nunez in. Dead sound with it. Not assed https://t.co/cZqmniGN6w

Right after the Champions League final, where Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Mane had decided to part ways with the Merseyside club.

Romano also claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were leading the chase with the 30-year-old keen on a new challenge.

On June 17, Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern had finally managed to come to an agreement with the Reds. As per talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp's side will receive a £35 million fee for the former Southampton star after rejecting two bids worth £25 million and £30 million, respectively.

The Merseyside giants have already confirmed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, who will be expected to fill the massive void left by Mane.

Since his move to Anfield in 2016 from Southampton, the Senegalese international has been exceptional for the Reds. He scored a total of 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Liverpool attacker should do well at Bayern Munich

Mane is expected to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, who wants to leave the Allianz Arena this summer (via Sports Illustrated). He will also have big shoes to fill but should be more than capable of living up to the job.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane has landed in Germany for his Bayern Munich medical Sadio Mane has landed in Germany for his Bayern Munich medical 🔜 https://t.co/YJyjkdmr62

Mane might not be able to score as many as Lewandowski but he will offer Bayern Munich a whole new dimension going forward. Selfless, hard-working and dynamic, Mane is also a big-match player and can give the German side an edge in Champions League games.

