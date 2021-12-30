“This is what I’m hearing” – Darren Bent names Premier League club Erling Haaland could join after latest development

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has said that Manchester City are rumored to be heading towards a possible signing of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has reportedly denied extending his contract at the German club as he wishes to make a move to a more competitive league.

GOAL @goal Manchester City could use the money from selling Ferran Torres to Barcelona to help fund a move for Erling Haaland 👀 Manchester City could use the money from selling Ferran Torres to Barcelona to help fund a move for Erling Haaland 👀 https://t.co/VvLj7MW73z

Darren Bent speculated that Manchester City have allowed their only center forward Ferran Torres to join Barcelona because they are making room for the blockbuster signing of Haaland. The 21-year-old young Spanish talent recently concluded a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, who were desperately looking for a forward after Aguero's untimely retirement.

Speaking on TalkSPORT Drive, Bent said:

“They’ve (Manchester City) let Ferran Torres go and you think, ‘That’s a bit strange because they’ve not got no centre forwards now.’ “Are they making room for Erling Haaland? And that’s potentially why he could stay and sign a new contract?''.

However, Darren Bent clarified that this is what he speculates will happen in the upcoming January transfer window. He added:

“This is what I’m hearing, but as I said, I’m doing a full [talkSPORT transfer journalist] Alex Crook here with the rumour, the speculation.''

Further into the conversation, the former Tottenham Hotspur player revealed that he has heard rumors of Harry Kane extending his contract further at the club. The England international was on the verge of leaving Tottenham earlier in the summer transfer window while Manchester City were the front runners to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Darren Bent on Harry Kane: "I heard – and I have to stress it was a rumour – but it’s that he’s potentially going to stay and sign a new contract there." [talkSPORT] Darren Bent on Harry Kane: "I heard – and I have to stress it was a rumour – but it’s that he’s potentially going to stay and sign a new contract there." [talkSPORT] https://t.co/Y9ve0kN1qC

Harry Kane has bagged 3 goals in the last 3 Premier League outings. Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Tottenham's gameplay has seen visible improvement and this could be the reason why Kane might extend his stay at the club.

Speaking of Harry Kane's possible extension at Tottenham Hotspur, Bent said:

“I heard – and I have to stress it was a rumour – but it’s that he’s potentially going to stay and sign a new contract there.''

Borussia Dortmund set deadline to Erling Haaland to decide his future amidst interest from Premier League clubs

According to Marca, German club Borussia Dortmund have set a deadline for Erling Braut Haaland to decide his future as the winter transfer window approaches. Dortmund have reportedly told Haaland that the player should make a decision before February 2022 amidst interest from several big European clubs.

However, there is renewed interest from Premier League club Manchester City who could use the money they get from Ferran Torres' move to sign Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian international has been hotly linked with a possible move to Real Madrid as well, hoping to complete the trio of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Haaland joined the German club in 2020 and both the parties decided that the Norwegian player will be allowed to leave the club after 2 years. The release clause of the player was set at €75 million, which will come into effect in the summer transfer window next year.

